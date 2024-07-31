Trolls 4 Movie: Will It Ever Release?

DreamWorks' Trolls trilogy may be complete, but should audiences expect more Poppy and Branch in a Trolls 4?

First released in 2016 and distributed by 20th Century Fox, Trolls is an animated musical comedy featuring an all-star cast led by Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake.

Following the 2020 sequel, Trolls World Tour, DreamWorks released Trolls Band Together in 2023, leading fans to wonder if the animated franchise will continue.

Will DreamWorks Release Trolls 4?

DreamWorks

As of writing, neither DreamWorks nor 20th Century Fox have officially announced a Trolls 4.

But that's not to say there isn't an interest in a fourth film from the franchise's cast or director.

Back in 2020, Justin Timberlake told Billboard, "I hope we make, like, seven 'Trolls' movies," as it's the "gift that keeps on giving:"

“I hope we make, like, seven 'Trolls' movies, because it literally is the gift that keeps on giving. You get to go to work and create something that’s outside of how you see yourself as an artist. And for me, it’s interesting too, being able to work in film as an actor and being able to work in music as a performer, singer, songwriter, producer, whatever — it’s just one of those things that I just never thought those two worlds would mesh in an animated film.”

More recently, when asked about future Trolls movies, director Walt Dohrn told HeyUGuys in 2023 that "We are ready to go" as there are "infinite possibilities with the 'Troll' films:"

"Definitely. We've got a whole slew of places we want to go, new characters, new worlds. You know, at this point, it just is put to the world, you know? Do they want another one? We are ready to go. We've got some pretty exciting ideas. We just haven't really totally nailed one yet. We want to see which characters people connect with. And yeah, we're excited. There is an infinite possibilities with the 'Troll' films."

One possible idea for Trolls 4, as reported by CinePop via The Hollywood Handle on X, is to reunite the boy band One Direction, similar to how Trolls Band Together reunited Timberlake's iconic boy band, NSYNC.

Why Trolls 3 Could Prevent Trolls 4

While the franchise's major players are all-in for Trolls 4 and beyond, the question is whether the studio heads are willing to continue.

The issue is Trolls Band Together didn't shine quite as bright at the box office as expected, or in comparison to DreamWorks' other films and sequels like Kung Fu Panda 4 and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.

However, the threequel did outperform Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken, likely making an investment into an ongoing franchise more appealing than another original film.

Another recent and significant boost to Trolls 4's chances is Trolls Band Together's streaming numbers.

As reported by Collider, the 2023 film earned the number one spot on Netflix's streaming chart on the second day of its release, topping Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, Hillbilly Elegy, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and more.

If Trolls Band Together continues to impress on streaming, DreamWorks may capitalize on Justin Timberlake and Walt Dohrn's Trolls 4 interests sooner than later.

Trolls Band Together is streaming on Netflix.

