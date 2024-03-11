Kung Fu Panda 4 is in theaters worldwide, with the question now becoming when the Jack Black-led comedy will be released on streaming.

The latest entry in the beloved Dreamworks franchise sees Black's high-kicking panda back for more kung-fu fun after nearly a decade away from big screen.

While not landing with critics like the other films in the series (read more about the Kung Fu Panda 4 reviews here), the movie opened to a stellar $58 million at the domestic box office marking the biggest debut for a Kung Fu Panda movie since the 2008 original.

Kung Fu Panda 4's Journey to Digital

Kung Fu Panda 4

Before Kung Fu Panda 4 can eventually make its way to streaming, it has to hit digital storefronts.

Seeing as the film just came to theaters, it will likely be some time before the movie is seen or heard from on platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, or Apple TV.

Recent Universal films have typically taken close to 20 days to come to digital storefronts, and Kung Fu Panda 4 will likely do the same.

Both of Dreamworks' last two films (Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken and Trolls Band Together) took right around that 20-day mark to come to PVOD services, hitting 18 and 23 days, respectively.

May 2023's Fast X followed a similar release plan, coming to digital 21 days after its theatrical debut.

It could take a bit longer to come to digital like the Oscar-winning Oppenheimer - which was exclusive to theaters for 123 days - before a digital release. However, the circumstances around that film seem unique as it earned over $1 billion at the global box office, which (at this point) seems unlikely for Kung Fu Panda 4.

Here is a list of other recent Universal films and their theatrical-to-digital windows:

Fast X : May 19 - June 9 (21 days)

: May 19 - June 9 (21 days) Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken : June 30 - July 18 (18 days)

: June 30 - July 18 (18 days) Oppenheimer : July 21 - November 21 (123 days)

: July 21 - November 21 (123 days) Trolls Band Together: November 17 - December 19 (23 days)

This means Kung Fu Panda 4 will likely come to digital storefronts sometime in late March or early April.

When Will Kung Fu Panda 4 Come to Streaming?

While when Kung Fu Panda 4 will come to streaming remains a question, where it will eventually be released is a surefire bet.

Because the movie is a Universal title, it will surely come to the NBCUniversal-owned streamer, Peacock.

As for when it will be made available as a part of Peacock's growing catalog, it will likely be somewhere around 120 days before fans can enjoy Kung Fu Panda 4.

Universal (and in turn Dreamworks) has almost exclusively stuck to a four-month theatrical-to-streaming window for hits biggest movies.

Of course, there is one Christopher Nolan-sized exception to that rule with a 210-day wait for Oppenheimer to hit the service, but the studio's other recent blockbusters have all fallen right around that 120-day mark:

Fast X : May 19 - September 15 (122 days)

: May 19 - September 15 (122 days) Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken : June 30 - October 20 (112 days)

: June 30 - October 20 (112 days) Oppenheimer : July 21 - February 16 (210 days)

: July 21 - February 16 (210 days) Trolls Band Together: November 17 - March 15 (119 days)

If Kung Fu Panda 4 follows suit, the film would come to Peacock sometime in early July, roughly four months after its March 8 big-screen debut.

Kung Fu Panda 4 is now playing in theaters worldwide.

