First Look at Kung Fu Panda 4's New Main Character (Photo)

Fans just got their first look at the brand-new main character that will take the spotlight in Dreamworks' Kung Fu Panda 4.

Following what will be an eight-year gap between movies, Jack Black's Po will be back for a new animated adventure in a fourth movie set to come to theaters on March 8, 2024.

With the first trilogy of films having earned nearly $2 billion at the global box office, fans now have a new chance to jump back into this beloved franchise, which will forge a new path in Kung Fu Panda 4.

Kung Fu Panda 4's New Heroes Shine

Dreamworks

Dreamworks shared a massive new poster featuring dozens of characters from all of the studio's movies, including franchises like Shrek, Madagascar, and How to Train Your Dragon.

Near the middle of the image, Jack Black's Po from the Kung Fu Panda movies is seen alongside a brand new character from Kung Fu Panda 4 named Chen.

Dreamworks

This anthropomorphic fox is said to play a key role in the next Kung Fu Panda movie, although it's still unknown who will voice the role. There's a chance that this part will be played by Awkwafina, who was reported to be part of this film's cast by The Hollywood Handle in May 2023.

Dreamworks

According to Jack Black, who speaking at CinemaCon 2023 (as reported by The Wrap) Po will become the new spiritual leader of the Valley of Peace in Kung Fu Panda 4, looking to Zhen to become his successor as the new Dragon Warrior.

For the time being, it's unknown just how far Kung Fu Panda 4 is into production, although it's safe to assume that all of the voiceover work has already been recorded with just about six months until it is set to release.

This should keep the sequel free from any delays that may be caused by the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, although it could potentially be forced to release without its top actors and writers promoting the film.

This new outing will be just the latest animated sequel to take the spotlight, with companies like Dreamworks, Disney, and others focusing more on follow-up films rather than new properties for the time being.

But with almost a decade having passed since the Kung Fu Panda story last hit the big screen, the animated blockbuster should provide fans with a fresh look into this world as Jack Black's hero takes on a new role and new challenges ahead of him.

Kung Fu Panda 4 is currently set to release in theaters on March 8, 2024.