Following Kung Fu Panda 4's theatrical release date, fans now look forward to when the film will be available for online streaming and purchase.

Featuring Jack Black as the memorable brawling bear Po along with a host of new characters, Kung Fu Panda 4 marks Dreamworks' first movie in this franchise since 2016. 

With Po now set to become the Valley of Peace's spiritual leader, the leading hero now has to find a replacement to take over as the Dragon Warrior.

Featuring Awkwafina and Viola Davis as part of an A-list cast of Hollywood stars, the animated sequel came to the big screen on March 8.

Kung Fu Panda 4 Receives Online Release Date

Po in Kung Fu Panda 4
Kung Fu Panda 4

According to WhenToStream, Kung Fu Panda 4's official online release date will come on Tuesday, April 9.

On that day, fans will be able to purchase or rent the animated sequel digitally on VOD platforms such as Apple, Amazon Prime Video, and Google.

Following the film's March 8 release date in theaters, this news marks a 32-day theatrical-to-digital release window.

When Will Kung Fu Panda 4 Start Streaming?

Now that Kung Fu Panda 4's online release date is on the horizon, the big question moving forward is when it will be available for fans to view via a subscription streaming service.

Since the movie is produced by Universal, its final destination will be Peacock due to that streamer being owned by NBCUniversal.

Universal almost always sticks to a four-month theatrical-to-streaming window for its blockbusters (outside of exceptions such as Oppenheimer).

For example, Fast X had a 122-day window ahead of its streaming debut while Ruby Gillman: Teenage Kraken took 112 days to hit that same goal.

Should Kung Fu Panda 4 use a similar 120-day timeline to begin streaming, fans can expect the film to hit Peacock sometime close to July 6.

Kung Fu Panda 4 is now playing in theaters, and its online release date will come on Tuesday, April 9.

