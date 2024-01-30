Kung Fu Panda 4 Celebrates Release Date in First Official Clip

Dreamworks' Kung Fu Panda 4 celebrated its upcoming release date with the movie's first official clip.

After taking the spotlight in 2023 with roles in The Mandalorian and The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Jack Black returns to one of his iconic voiceover roles in the first Kung Fu Panda movie since 2016's Kung Fu Panda 3.

January 2024 saw the new sequel get the same official PG rating as its three predecessors, setting the stage for another wild and fun adventure behind Black's white-and-black warrior.

Dreamworks, via X (formerly Twitter) user @KFP4_Countdown, shared the first official clip from the upcoming Kung Fu Panda 4, confirming the sequel's release date as well.

Not including much dialogue, the clip shows Awkwafina's Zhen popping out of a manhole alongside Jack Black's Po as they look to sneak past a herd of sleeping lizards.

Dreamworks

Completely unsubtle in their approach as they make one loud noise after another, chaos breaks loose when Zhen plugs up one of Po's sneezes only for it to turn into a fart and wake up the sleeping lizards.

Dreamworks

After the two run down the tunnel in front of them, the film's title card pops up before the text "In theaters March 8" comes on screen, confirming Dreamworks' original plan to stick with that release date timeframe.

Dreamworks

The full clip can be seen below:

How Will Kung Fu Panda 4 Perform in Theaters?

Unfortunately for Dreamworks, Kung Fu Panda 4 has some stiff competition around its March 8 release date.

Sony Pictures is set to bring Dakota Johnson's Madame Web to the big screen on February 14 with Paramount's Bob Marley: One Love (starring Kingsley Ben-Adir) debuting on the same day.

The bigger competition still will be Denis Villeneuve's highly-anticipated movie Dune: Part Two arriving one week before Kung Fu Panda 4, as that film hopes to hit big on IMAX screens after the first movie's success in 2021.

Jack Black's new animated blockbuster also has to share the spotlight with Ryan Reynolds and John Krasinski's IF, and after that will be the Ghostbusters' return to theaters in Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire on March 22.

Given its status as an animated movie, it will already be at a bit of a disadvantage in terms of box office, especially with heavy hitters like Dune: Part 2 still likely dominating the big screen.

However, after the first three films grossed between $520 million and $660 million at the box office between 2010 and 2016 (per The Numbers), this new outing certainly has a chance to become a surprise hit with younger viewers and families.

Kung Fu Panda 4 will hit theaters on March 8.