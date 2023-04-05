The Mandalorian: Jack Black Celebrates His Wild Star Wars Debut With New Photos

Legendary actor Jack Black made his Star Wars debut in the latest episode of The Mandalorian, and he seems to be extremely excited.

Going back to 2021's Star Wars Day, the School of Rock star shared two homemade videos in his garden where he wielded a red lightsaber in one and even recreated the iconic "Hello there" scene from Revenge of the Sith in another, playing both Obi-Wan Kenobi and General Grievous.

He even appeared in the Bad Lip Reading hilarious recreations of The Empire Strikes Back in which he voiced Darth Vader, performing alongside the stacked cast of Bill Hader and Maya Rudolph.

Black has had an extensive career in Hollywood over the last 40 years, particularly when it comes to comedy, starring in the likes of School of Rock, Jumanji 2, Anchorman, Kung Fu Panda, and countless more.

Jack Black Joins the Star Wars Universe

Warning - The rest of this article contains spoilers for The Mandalorian Season 3, Episode 6, "Guns for Hire."

The Mandalorian Season 3 introduced actor Jack Black and singer Lizzo to the Disney+ Star Wars universe as a couple ruling over the Outer Rim world Plazir-15 as both its royals and democratically elected leaders.

Black's character, Bombardier, was a facility planning officer in the Empire who later took part in the New Republic's Amnesty Program. As part of this, he helped rebuild Plazir-15, where he fell in love with Lizzo's Duchess, a member of the royal family. The two later married and ruled the planet under the title Captain.

Upon Din Djarin and Bo-Katan's visit to Plazir-15, Black and Lizzo's royals recruited them to help deal with an issue with rogue Clone Wars-era battle droids on the world, leading them to a deep investigation on the planet.

The actor publicly celebrated his new Star Wars role with a post on Instagram of him and Lizzo together in costume on the set of The Mandalorian.

His caption shared how it was "so fun working" with Lizzo to bring the king and queen of Plazir-15 to life:

"So fun working with Lizzo on The Mandalorian as the king and queen of Plazir-15!!!"

Will Jack Black & Lizzo Return to Star Wars?

Jack Black and Lizzo certainly seemed to be one-and-done characters based on their debut appearances. The Mandalorian was seemingly just trying to use their immense celebrity status to get fans to drop their jaws for what was mostly a fairly standalone adventure with Din Djarin and Bo-Katan on Plazir-15.

That said, if Black and Lizzo ever want to come back to Star Wars, there's no reason The Mandalorian couldn't return to Plazir-15. Fans of the stars would undoubtedly love to learn more about these two characters who were mostly just portrayed as pompous royals with little development in this episode.

Lizzo hasn't said much in the past to indicate she's a big Star Wars fan, but Black's lightsaber-heavy Instagram edits seem to suggest his fandom. The actor even explained recently to IGN why Darth Vader is his favorite Star Wars character while discussing his role as the villain Bowser in The Super Mario Bros. Movie:

"It's super fun to play the villain. Oftentimes villains are my favorite characters in movies, just because they're so interesting and they make the drama and the excitement 10 times more effective. It's like, Darth Vader is my favorite part of Star Wars, and without Darth Vader, that movie's really boring. You got to have the spice of a real danger, evil lurking in the shadows. So I was stoked to take that on."

Black confirmed he used Vader "a little bit" as an inspiration when it came to bringing Bowser to life for his latest role as a villain in the Nintendo adaptation:

"I would say yes, a little bit. Darth Vader has a lower register, and I also had to go lower than my natural speaking voice."

The first six episodes of The Mandalorian Season 3 are streaming exclusively on Disney+.