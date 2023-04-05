Chapter 22 of The Mandalorian is jam-packed with surprising guest stars, and one of them has the perfect reaction to her cameo on social media.

As Season 3 begins to wind down, The Mandalorian is pulling out all the stops to deliver another impactful finale. The latest installment showcased another important step for the Mandalorians to reclaim Mandalore while also expanding the dynamic between Din Djarin and Bo-Katan.

While one of The Mandalorian strengths is bringing back iconic Star Wars to the forefront like Ahsoka and Luke Skywalker, Chapter 22 unveiled a surprising number of celebrity cameos.

The Mandalorian Guest Star Reacts to Season 3 Cameo

Warning - the rest of this article contains spoilers for The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 6/"Chapter 22."

The Mandalorian Season 3, Episode 6 featured a surprise appearance from singer-songwriter Lizzo as the Duchess of Plazir-15:

Disney+

The actress is the leader of the fictional planet alongside Jack Black's Captain Bombardier. Together, the couple rules the planet as part monarchy, part democracy:

Disney+

Lizzo took to social media to celebrate her Star Wars debut in The Mandalorian, showing a photo of herself alongside several Grogu merchandise:

Twitter

Moreover, Lizzo also responded to a fan saying that Disney should keep hiring her to "be in Star Wars next" by sharing several side-eye emojis.

Before her appearance in The Mandalorian, Lizzo served as a voice actor in 2019's UglyDolls and appeared in the crime comedy-drama, Hustlers.

Jack Black also took to social media to celebrate his Star Wars cameo by posting a photo of himself with Lizzo, with a caption saying that he had "fun working" with the singer-songwriter:

"So fun working with Lizzo on The Mandalorian as the king and queen of Plazir-15!!!"

Instagram

Will Lizzo Return in a Future Star Wars Project?

At this point, it remains to be seen if Lizzo will return as the Duchess after The Mandalorian Season 3.

However, given that the Duchess gave the Key to Plazir to Din Djarin and Bo-Katan and mentioned that they are welcome to the planet, the pair (and some other Mandalorians) could return to seek refuge in future seasons.

If this happens, it will allow Lizzo and Jack Black to return as the Duchess and Captain Bombardier respectively.

All in all, the inclusion of Lizzo, Jack Black, and Back to the Future star Christopher Lloyd as guest stars in The Mandalorian could hint at more exciting cameos in future Star Wars projects.

Chapter 22 of The Mandalorian is streaming on Disney+.