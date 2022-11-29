7 Super Mario MOVIE Posters for Peach, Bowser & More Released Online

Nintendo and Illimination's The Super Mario Bros. Movie is quickly moving along with its promotional tour, with multiple new posters having just leaked online.

Mario, Luigi, Peach, Bowser, and other iconic characters from the Mushroom Kingdom will finally get the chance to shine in the upcoming animated Super Mario Bros. movie, set for a theatrical debut in April 2023. The first trailer for the movie arrived in early October, only teasing a couple of epic landscapes from this video game world with sneak peeks at footage of Mario and Bowser.

Featuring an all-star cast of actors such as Chris Pratt, Jack Black, and Seth Rogen, Super Mario Bros. is inching closer to its Spring 2023 arrival as one of the biggest animated films coming to theaters next year.

And with 2022 nearing its end, fans now have a leaked look into some new marketing material that will be used for Nintendo's big jump into 21st-century moviemaking.

7 New Mario Posters Leak Online

Twitter user @dfffaz01 shared seven unique posters, via 4Chan that leaked online promoting the upcoming The Super Mario Bros. Movie from Nintendo Studios and Illumination Studios.

The first Tweet showcases four separate posters featuring Mario, Luigi, Peach, Toad, and Bowser in front of various backgrounds. Two of them have Mario and Luigi standing back-to-back, wrench and plunger in hand.

Chris Pratt's Mario stands solo in his own poster with a bright red background, smiling and holding his wrench over text reading "Plumbing's our game."

Charlie Day's Luigi tips his cap towards the audience under the phrase "You just got Luigi'd," standing tall with his mustache shining gloriously in the spotlight.

Anna Taylor-Joy's Princess Peach stands with her arms crossed under a giant mushroom, with her poster reading "She can do anything" in her classic pink color.

Keegan Michael-Key's Toad smiles brightly as he stands on top of a mushroom with a frying pan in hand, the text on his poster appropriately reading "I fear nothing."

The last Tweet showcases two different posters from the movie with Mario, Toad, and Luigi. Mario jumps in the air on his own poster with the phrase "Mushroom Kingdom, here we come," while Luigi and Toad are shown next to each other with the same images as their original posters.

Mario Movie Marketing Continuing Soon?

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is set to release its second full trailer on Tuesday, November 29, which is likely when these posters will be fully unveiled to the public as well. Every character except for Peach was featured for a moment in the first trailer that was released in October, and with the film's theatrical debut approaching, each character should all get much more screen time in the incoming trailer as well.

The big questions now revolve around what specific story Mario's animated movie will tell as Luigi, Peach, and Bowser look to play big roles in this big screen video game adventure. Hopefully, this new trailer will include more dialogue from Keegan Michael-Key and Anna Taylor-Joy as their characters take the spotlight, although their posters will certainly get viewers excited for what's to come.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is set to debut on in theaters on April 7, 2023.