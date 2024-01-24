Kung Fu Panda 4 Gets Unsurprising Rating

Jack Black's Kung Fu Panda 4 just got an unsurprising rating.

The upcoming sequel will see Po become the spiritual leader of the Valley of Peace as he becomes a teacher. But things go sideways when a shape-shifting sorceress sets her sights on Jack Black's hero and his Staff of Wisdom.

Some of the biggest additions to the film include the talented Viola Davis, who will be playing the villainous Chameleon, and fan-favorite actress Awkwafina as Zhen, an unexpected ally of Po's in his new struggle.

Kung Fu Panda 4 Gets Official Rating

Dreamworks

The upcoming Universal Pictures animated feature film, Kung Fu Panda 4 just got an unsurprising rating.

The official rating comes from the MPA, who gave the project a PG. According to the group, the film has "martial arts action/mild violence, scary images and some mild rude humor."

Many probably expected this rating, as it's exactly the same as the previous three installments in the franchise:

Kung Fu Panda : "Rated PD for sequences of martial arts actions."

: Kung Fu Panda 2 : "Rated PD for sequences of martial arts actions and mild violence."

: Kung Fu Panda 3: "Rated PD for sequences of martial arts actions and some mild rude humor."

Will Kung Fu Panda 4 Bring the Scariest Villain?

Compared to previous films, the only difference this time when it comes to the MPA rating is the "scary images" featured in Kung Fu Panda 4. Though, it's hard to imagine that the fourth entry is the only one with scary images—after all, Ian McShane's Tai Lung was pretty intense in the original movie.

Ironically, the trailer shows Viola Davis' Chameleon playing off of Po's previous villains, including the terrifying Tai Lung, who makes a brief appearance before getting his kung fu stolen. Can this new threat be the scariest yet?

Hopefully, this next movie will be another hit. The odds are certainly in its favor, as the last three entries all were Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes—each holding an 87%, 81%, and 87% critic approval rating in that order.

Kung Fu Panda 4 will hit theaters on March 8, 2024.