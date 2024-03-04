Kung Fu Panda 4 Reviews: Critics Share Strong First Reactions

Kung Fu Panda 4 has critics raving with largely positive early reviews as the first reactions to Dreamworks' newest animated movie make their way out.

Amidst a high-profile cast of stars, Jack Black continues his run in the animated realm after his celebrated portrayal of Bowser in The Super Mario Bros. Movie. This also marks his first time playing fan-favorite Po in this franchise since 2016's Kung Fu Panda 3.

Maintaining the series' usual PG rating, this fourth entry will see Po in search of a new Dragon Warrior while facing potentially his scariest villain yet in the Chameleon.

Critics Rave Over Kung Fu Panda 4

Dreamworks

Following the first screening of Kung Fu Panda 4, critics shared strong early reactions to Jack Black's new animated sequel.

Critic Laura Sirikul admitted the fourth movie was probably not necessary but welcomed it nonetheless:

"Was 'Kung Fu Panda 4' necessary? Prob not, but it's an adorable film to continue Po & his future successor's stories. It's funny & was a good full circle regarding the film's villains of before. It's great for future generations who are parents now who watched the first, like 'Toy Story'"

Rama's Screen called the film "awesome," praising "the fights & the animation" while highlighting Viola Davis, Awkwafina, and Jack Black's performances:

"'KUNG FU PANDA 4' was awesome! It didn't disappoint me at all. The fights & the animation this time also looked more electric. Viola Davis was deliciously sinister as the villain. Awkwafina's Zhen was sly & Jack Black's Po once again rocked! Skadoosh!"

Rafael Motamayor saw the sequel as an example of why the Kung Fu Panda movies have "the best action in American animation" while being surprised by its "buddy cop dynamic:"

"Met the Dragon Warrior! 'Kung Fu Panda 4' continues to show that this franchise has the best action in American animation, but I was very surprised by how fun this movie's buddy cop dynamic is."

Tessa Smith of Mama's Geeky called Kung Fu Panda 4 "a ton of fun," complimenting Jack Black and Awkwafina's pairing and the "stunning animation & incredible action sequences:"

"'Kung Fu Panda 4' is a ton of fun! Jack Black is as hilarious & lovable as ever, Awkwafina is a wonderful addition, and the two of them together are fantastic! Stunning animation & incredible action sequences, plus a worthy story that sets up for more!"

POC Culture gave credit to the film's cast, teasing plenty of "elements that fans...will love" from past movies, humor included:

"I got to see 'KUNG FU PANDA 4!' New cast additions like Awkwafina, Viola Davis, Ronny Chieng, Ke Huy Quan & Lori Tan Chinn are great fun. It has many of the elements that fans of the franchise will love, including the trademark irreverent humor."

Kung Fu Panda 4 Continues Dreamworks' Run of Success

As seen from early footage of Kung Fu Panda 4, this new sequel continues the series' run of action, humor, and shenanigans that first came to theaters in 2008.

This time, fans will see a handful of franchise newcomers alongside Jack Black's Po, with actors like Viola Davis and Ke Huy Quan hoping to add to the hilarity seen from the past three movies.

Fans are eager to see the return of the Furious Five in this sequel as well, giving Po some familiar allies to work with as he goes up against Viola Davis' scary new villain.

Now, the only question left to answer is what audiences will think of this fourth outing, especially considering Kung Fu Panda is only the second Dreamworks franchise to get a fourth movie after the Shrek films.

Kung Fu Panda 4 will debut in theaters worldwide on March 8, 2024.

Read more about other Dreamworks films below:

Megamind 2 Budget Update Confirms Fans' Worst Fears

How to Train Your Dragon Live-Action Cast: All 4 Actors & Characters Confirmed to Appear

Shrek 5: Release, Cast, and Everything We Know