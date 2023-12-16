After years of waiting, Kung Fu Panda 4 is finally coming to theaters, with Jack Black leading a stacked cast of A-list talent.

Following 2016's Kung Fu Panda 3, the upcoming animated epic will see Black's lovable Po forced from the Valley of Peace to take on a new foe in the dastardly Chameleon while grappling with his legacy as the Dragon Warrior.

Every Actor & Character in Kung Fu Panda 4

Via an official synopsis, DreamWorks and Universal have revealed the eight main cast members and actors for Kung Fu Panda 4...

Jack Black - Po

Jack Black

Jack Black is back as franchise figurehead Po the Panda. After years of protecting the Valley of Peace as the Dragon Warrior, Kung Fu Panda 4 will see the character searching for his successor. This will lead him from his home into unfamiliar environments.

Black has been a mainstay of the Kung Fu Panda franchise since the beginning, appearing in other hits such as The Super Mario Bros. Movie, School of Rock, and Nacho Libre.

Dustin Hoffman - Master Shifu

Dustin Hoffman

Master Shifu (played by Dustin Hoffman) has been a guiding force for Po and the Furious Five for eons. However, the upcoming sequel will see the cunning red panda taking a step back, ushering Jack Black's lovable Panda into the role of spiritual leader of the team.

Hoffman is a two-time Oscar winner, best known for his performances in Rain Man, Kramer vs. Kramer, and Tootsie.

James Hong - Mr. Ping

James Hong

In the upcoming sequel, James Hong reprises his Kung Fu Panda role, Mr. Ping. Mr. Ping is a Chinese goose noodle shop owner and the adoptive father of Po, living happily in the Valley of Peace.

Hong has been a Hollywood mainstay since the early 1950s with over 600 TV, movie, and video game credits, including Everything Everywhere All at Once, Pixar's Turning Red, and Disney's Mulan.

Bryan Cranston - Li

Bryan Cranston

After first appearing in Kung Fu Panda 3, Li (played by Bryan Cranston) will also be a part of Kung Fu Panda 4. As revealed in the last film, Li is Po's biological father, seen living with a family of pandas in a mysterious village outside the Valley of Peace.

Cranston can also be seen in Breaking Bad, Malcolm in the Middle, and Little Miss Sunshine.

Ian McShane - Tai Lung

Ian McShane

Ian McShane's Kung Fu Panda 1 villain, Tai Lung, is back for the sequel, but not in the way one would think. After being defeated by Jack Black's Po in the first movie, the character will come face-to-face with the Chameleon, who is on a quest to steal the kung fu essence of the world's greatest warriors.

McShane will be familiar to fans of the John Wick franchise, Prime Video's American Gods, and Lovejoy.

Awkwafina - Zhen

Awkwafina

Zhen (played by Awkwafina) is one of the new additions to Kung Fu Panda 4. This nimble corsac fox is a thief who crosses paths with Po in his adventure in the big city. While she may be a criminal, Po sees through her conniving ways, thinking she could be the one to take the Dragon Warrior mantle next.

Awkwafina's previous credits include Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, The Farewell, and Raya and the Last Dragon.

Viola Davis - Chameleon

Viola Davis

Viola Davis brings to life the primary antagonist of Kung Fu Panda 4, the dastardly Chameleon. The Chameleon is a fiery warrior who can absorb the kung fu essence of anyone who comes in her way. This allows the repulsive reptilian to transform into anyone whose essence she captures, including the villains of Po's past.

Davis is best known for appearances in films like Suicide Squad, The Help, and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

Ke Huy Quan - Han

Ke Huy Quan

Han (voiced by Ke Huy Quan) is a big city-dwelling pangolin who befriends Po on his journey in the big city. Han is the leader of the Den of Thieves, which Awkwafina's Zhen is a member of.

After decades away from acting, Ke Huy Quan is in the middle of a comeback, winning an Oscar for his work in 2022's Everything Everywhere All at Once. He played major roles in Season 2 of Loki and Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.

Kung Fu Panda 4 comes to theaters on March 8, 2024.