Here are all the talented actors bringing the colorful cast of characters to life for Kung Fu Panda 4, including stars like Jack Black and Awkwafina.

This time around, Po, the great Dragon Warrior, is forced to team up with Zhen, a mischievous fox, to try and stop Viola Davis’ Chameleon, a shapeshifting threat intent on stealing the Kung Fu from previously defeated masters.

The Characters & Actors of Kung Fu Panda 4

Jack Black - Po

Jack Black

Jack Black returns as the one and only Po, the legendary Dragon Warrior and Kung Fu Master. This time around, however, Po learns that it's time to become the Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace—and he needs to choose a fitting replacement to take over his current position.

While speaking in a press release for the movie, the actor teased that this journey "adds a whole new layer to [Po’s] personality:"

"Returning to play Po feels like reconnecting with an old friend who’s still as awesome and goofy as ever… Po’s journey this time around as the Spiritual Leader adds a whole new layer to his personality. He has a new depth to him, like this whole ‘wise and all-knowing’ thing, but, at the same time, part of him wonders, ‘Can I really do this? Am I wise enough to step into these shoes?... The most rewarding part is seeing Po evolve emotionally, going from a noodle-slurping warrior to a spiritual leader with a heart as big as his appetite."

Black recently starred in another hit animated movie, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, as the iconic Bowser. Other projects audiences can spot him in are School of Rock, Goosebumps, and Jumanji.

Awkwafina - Zhen

Awkwafina

Awkwafina joins the fun as a gray Corsac fox who becomes an unexpected partner to Po as he hunts down The Chameleon. Zhen comes from Juniper City, where she was a thief and pickpocketed to get by.

The actress noted in a press release that "the character’s toughness and cleverness immediately caught [her] attention:"

"Diving into Zhen’s world in ‘Kung Fu Panda 4’ was a blast… The character’s toughness and cleverness immediately caught my attention—there’s a fun mischievousness to her that I found intriguing. And, of course, the opportunity to become a part of the Kung Fu Panda universe, a franchise that has not only entertained but profoundly touched the lives of countless fans, was an offer I couldn’t resist."

Awkwafina has been in many projects recently, including Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Crazy Rich Asians, and The Little Mermaid.

Viola Davis - The Chameleon

Viola Davis

The villain of Kung Fu Panda is the terrifying Chameleon, voiced by the talented Viola Davis—her first role in an animated film.

The Chameleon is a powerful, shape-shifting sorceress who may be small but should never be underestimated. It’s her goal to steal the Kung Fu from Po’s previous enemies to become an unstoppable force.

Davis shared how "[she] wasn’t always sure" if her performance choices would land, but that "[she] was happy to just explore" the character:

"Depending on the situation she finds herself in, The Chameleon’s voice changes—whether she feels overcome, insecure, or at the peak of her power. I challenged her journey and played with it. I wasn’t always sure if it would land, but I was happy to just explore the voice within the realms of this tiny creature."

Davis’ other roles include The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, The First Lady, The Suicide Squad, Peacemaker, and more.

Dustin Hoffman - Shifu

Dustin Hoffman

Shifu, played by Dustin Hoffman, is the Kung Fu master who trains the best warriors in all of China. Much to Po’s surprise, Shifu tells the lead panda that he must choose a replacement to take over as the next Dragon Warrior.

Hoffman’s other recent projects include Sam & Kate, Into the Labyrinth, and Medici.

James Hong - Mr. Ping

James Hong

James Hong’s Mr. Ping, a goose, is Po’s adoptive father who also runs Dragon Warrior Noodles and Tofu in the Valley of Peace. He, alongside Li, follows Po not long after he leaves to hunt down The Chameleon.

The actor has also appeared in Everything Everywhere All at Once, Big Trouble in Little China, and Turning Red, among other projects.

Bryan Cranston - Li

Bryan Cranston

Bryan Cranston plays Li, the birth father of Jack Black’s Po. After Po sets off on his own journey, Li follows in his son’s footsteps in hopes of somehow protecting him from the dangers that lie ahead.

Cranston explained how, for Kung Fu Panda 4, "Li struggles with accepting Po embarking on risky missions:"

"Co-parenting with Mr. Ping brings its own set of challenges for [Li]… Like any parent, Li struggles with accepting Po embarking on risky missions. This journey in Kung Fu Panda 4 explores trust, responsibility, and the bittersweet reality of watching your child spread his or her wings. The dynamic of co-parenting continues to enrich the exploration of family in the franchise because it demonstrates that a family isn’t defined by a singular mold. Together, they create a wonderfully different, unique, chaotic, and loving family for Po."

One of Cranston’s most famous performances was as Walter White in Breaking Bad. He can also be seen in Malcolm in the Middle, Your Honor, and Godzilla.

Ian McShane - Tai Lung

Ian McShane

Ian McShane’s Tai Lung, the original villain of the first Kung Fu Panda film, is a snow leopard Kung Fu Panda who returns from the Spirit World thanks to The Chameleon but with a surprise twist.

McShane has a long resume in the industry, including heavy-hitting projects such as Deadwood, the John Wick franchise, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, and more.

Ke Huy Quan - Han

Ke Huy Quan

Coming right off his big part in Loki, Ke Huy Quan voices Han. Han is a pangolin and the leader of the Den of Thieves, a group that Zhen was once part of.

In addition to the previously mentioned roles, Quan can be seen in American Born Chinese, The Goonies, and Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.

Ronny Chieng - Fish

Ronny Chieng

Ronny Chieng voices a talkative fish living in the mouth of a quiet pelican. He helps Po and Zhen on their journey to find The Chameleon.

Fans might recognize Chieng from Crazy Rich Asians, M3GAN, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and American Born Chinese.

Mr. Beast - Panda Pig

Mr. Beast

Mr. Beast lends his voice in a small role as Panda Pig in the fourth installment of the Kung Fu Panda franchise.

Mr. Beast is mostly known for his incredibly popular YouTube videos, with his main channel having over 243 million subscribers.

Lori Tan Chinn - Granny Boar

Lori Tan Chinn

Granny Boar, voiced by Lori Tan Chinn, is the head of a shady establishment Po and Zhen find themselves on the wrong side thanks to some casual thieving.

Chinn is also seen in Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens, Turning Red, and Netflix’s Orange is the New Black.

Kung Fu Panda 4 is now playing in theaters worldwide.