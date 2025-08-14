Disney Spotlights Johnny Depp’s Jack Sparrow Amid Pirates Return Rumors

A new Disney Parks experience extending the story of the Pirates of the Caribbean isn't focused on the classic park ride. Instead, this new addition includes the movie franchise and Johnny Depp's Captain Jack Sparrow, fueling rumors about the actor's potential return to the screen.

Talk about new Pirates of the Caribbean movies has been circulating for years, but due to Johnny Depp's legal woes with his ex-wife, Amber Heard, it was questionable whether Disney wanted Captain Jack Sparrow to return. But along with encouraging new comments from franchise producer Jerry Bruckheimer, Disney World's new Pirates of the Caribbean interactive lounge isn't being shy about spotlighting Depp's movies or his signature character.

Disney

Described as a lively pirate pub and located next door to the classic park ride, Disney claims The Beak and Barrel will include nods to both the Pirates of the Caribbean ride and the movie franchise.

Set to open on August 29 at the Magic Kingdom, Disney shared a sneak peek of the lounge's interior, revealing various references and the likeness of Johnny Depp's famous captain.

The themed menu Disney curated also includes nods to the films, and the same goes for the decor and atmosphere, such as an enchanted rum bottle from Tia Dalma, who was introduced in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest, and ships in a bottle that magically come to life and battle.

While Johnny Depp's fan-favorite character will have a new presence in the parks, producer Jerry Bruckheimer, told Entertainment Weekly he believes Depp would return for a Pirates movie, saying, "If he likes the way the part's written, I think he would do it."

This report follows a comment from Orlando Bloom, Depp's Pirates of the Caribbean's co-star, who (via IGN) expressed interest in getting the "band back together" for another entry within the franchise.

Disney

Disney has yet to announce a release date for a Pirates of the Caribbean 6 or a spin-off.

Is a Disney and Johnny Depp Reunion on the Way?

Jerry Bruckheimer has been attempting to continue the Pirates of the Caribbean film catalog since Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales sailed out of theaters in 2017. In recent years, he's been discussing two Pirates films, one of which would star Margot Robbie. But since Disney and Depp cut ties, it seemed like the sun had finally set on Captain Jack Sparrow.

But the producer's new claim about Depp being open to a return, coupled with Disney continuing to celebrate his iconic character at the Beak and Barrel, could be evidence of a renewed relationship and that Jack Sparrow's comeback may be on the cinematic horizon.

Furthermore, while everything likely hinges on a script and contractual negotiations, it is worth noting that The Beak and Barrel is set to open at Magic Kingdom the night before this year's Destination 23 Disney Studios Showcase at Walt Disney World.