Disney Exec Gives Blunt Response to Johnny Depp's Pirates of the Caribbean Return Prospects

By Aeron Mer Eclarinal Posted:
Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean

While nothing official about Disney's new Pirates of the Caribbean movie has been announced, a high-ranking executive played coy about Johnny Depp's potential return. 

In 2020, it was reported that Margot Robbie would headline a Pirates of the Caribbean spin-off movie.

However, in November 2022, Robbie told Vanity Fair that the planned Pirates of the Caribbean film is no longer moving forward.

Despite that, Pirates of the Caribbean producer Jerry Bruckheimer confirmed that the sixth installment is still “alive” under the House of Mouse banner. 

Will Johnny Depp Return for Pirates of the Caribbean?

Johnny Deepp Pirates of the Caribbean poster
 

In an interview with the New York Times, Disney Studios Motion Picture Production president Sean Bailey talked about the upcoming Pirates of the Caribbean film while addressing Johnny Depp's possible comeback. 

Bailey teased that they think they have "a really good, exciting story" that honors the previous films of the franchise: 

“We think we have a really good, exciting story that honors the films that have come before but also has something new to say."

When asked if Depp will return as Captain Jack Sparrow, Bailey admitted that nothing is set in stone yet left the door open for a comeback, saying, it's "noncommittal at this point.”

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!

