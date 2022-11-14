Disney Officially Cancels Margot Robbie’s Pirates of the Caribbean Movie

Margot Robbie has confirmed that her Pirates of the Caribbean spin-off movie has been canceled by Disney.

Disney Cancels Pirates of the Caribbean Spin-Off Starring Margot Robbie

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Margot Robbie opened up about the female-led spin-off of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise that she was set to star in.

Robbie confirmed that she had previously been "developing it for a while" but Disney "doesn't want to do it," meaning that the planned feature film will no longer be moving forward.

“We had an idea and we were developing it for a while, ages ago, to have more of a female-led—not totally female-led, but just a different kind of story—which we thought would’ve been really cool, but I guess [Disney] don’t want to do it."

It's unclear how the spin-off's cancellation will impact the separate sixth mainline installment in the Pirates franchise.

Bumblebee and Birds of Prey writer Christina Hodson was initially set to pen the screenplay.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!