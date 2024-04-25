A Pirates of the Caribbean 6 trailer featuring Amber Heard has raised questions about Disney's plans for the Johnny Depp-led franchise.

Pirates of the Caribbean Amber Heard Trailer Explained

A Pirates of the Caribbean 6 trailer starring Amber Heard and Johnny Depp is making the rounds on YouTube.

A studio blockbuster for any franchise, let alone Pirates, featuring the embattled Aquaman actress is unlikely in the wake of her public legal disputes with Depp, and many fans have properly identified this trailer as fake.

What We Know About the Real Pirates 6

In 2019, Variety reported that Disney brought on Chernobyl and The Last of Us' Craig Mazin to pen a script for the reboot.

Then, in 2023, Mazin confirmed to The Los Angeles Times that Disney bought his Pirates of the Caribbean 6 script, saying, "We [he and Ted Elliot] pitched it and thought there's no way they're buying it, it's too weird. And they did!"

Mazin also admitted that despite having sold a script, "everyone's waiting around" due to the 2023 Hollywood actors and writers strike.

Still, Craig Mazin isn't the only evidence for Disney's ongoing pursuit of a new Pirates film.

In a 2024 interview with Jerry Bruckheimer, the producer confirmed to Variety that "we're gonna reboot Pirates."

However, his current vision looks nothing like the fan-made Heard and Depp trailer.

He dismissed the potential of Johnny Depp's return, noting that the upcoming Pirates 6 will be easier than another Top Gun "because you don't have to wait for certain actors."

But even so, casting speculation among fans is understandable, as the reboot's cast appears to share it.

The Cast of Pirates of the Caribbean 6

After long being connected to her female-led Pirates of the Caribbean film, Margot Robbie expressed her belief in 2022 that Disney "doesn't want to do it."

Her comment was quickly debunked by Jerry Bruckheimer who claimed to The Hollywood Reporter the Barbie star's Pirates film is "alive for me. It's alive for Disney," explaining that "The Margot Robbie one needs a little more work."

Bruckheimer also revealed that Margot Robbie's Pirates film isn't the only one in the works, saying, "We developed two of them - the one with Margot Robbie and one with a younger cast."

Who Disney approached for this younger cast is unknown.

However, if Robbie is still signed on for one of these Pirates films and a young cast is planned for the other, it's only further evidence that Amber Heard is not being considered.

Still, until Disney officially announces Pirates of the Caribbean 6 and possibly 7 and makes further headway, casting speculation and fan-made content are likely to continue.

All five Pirates of the Caribbean films are streaming on Disney+.

