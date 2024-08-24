Is Pirates of the Caribbean: Return of Davy Jones Movie Real or Fake? New Speculation Explained

A new trailer for Pirates of the Caribbean: The Return of Davy Jones raised new questions about Disney's plans for Pirates of the Caribbean 6.

Pirates of the Caribbean Davy Jones Trailer Explained

A new Pirates of the Caribbean trailer featuring Davy Jones, the immortal captain of the Flying Dutchman, has fans questioning whether this is Pirates of the Caribbean 6.

The movie trailer begins with the introduction of a new character who calls herself Seraphine Black, followed by the reveal that Bill Nighy's Davy Jones has returned with a warning for Johnny Depp's Captain Jack Sparrow.

Since this trailer was posted by a fan channel and much of the footage was recycled from past Pirates films, the trailer is definitely a fake.

However, both the trailer and the attention it received are evidence of the speculation and interest surrounding Disney's mysterious Pirates of the Caribbean 6 movie.

Is Disney Still Releasing a Pirates of the Caribbean 6?

Despite the number of rumors and fan-made trailers for future Pirates of the Caribbean installments, there is evidence that Disney is looking to continue the franchise with not one but two new films.

One film would be a reboot starring Barbie's Margot Robbie which longtime Pirates producer Jerry Bruckheimer claimed in 2022 (via The Hollywood Reporter) is still "alive" but "needs more work."

The other film is a Pirates 6 featuring a younger cast and penned by veteran Pirates writer Ted Elliot and Chernobyl and The Last of Us' Craig Mazin.

Back in 2023, Mazin told The Los Angeles Times that their script was complete and Disney accepted it.

The question now is when will this Pirates 6 and Margot Robbie's movie begin production, especially since the 2024 D23 Expo came and went without any Pirates announcements.

Another question is whether any original stars will also return in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 and 7.

Unlike the fan-made Pirates of the Caribbean: The Return of Davy Jones trailer, there hasn't been any news about Billy Nighy returning to his tentacled role and it's doubtful that Captain Jack's own Johnny Depp will be returning either.

In talking with Variety, Bruckheimer's comments suggested Depp would be absent from the upcoming films, noting how a Pirates 6 will actually be easier than a Top Gun 3 since "you don't have to wait for certain actors."

However, in a separate interview, Bruckheimer admitted he "can't answer" the question of whether Disney could bring Johnny Depp back, but confessed, "I would love to have him in the movie."

In addition, when Disney Studios Motion Picture Production president Sean Bailey was asked about Depp's return in 2023, he noted that it was "noncommittal at this point.”

It's no wonder that audiences are confused about the future of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise given these reports and quotes but with no film or release announcement to show for it.

It's equally baffling given the attention fake Pirates content generates and Disney's current penchant for sequels.

So, until Disney actually lets Pirates 6 and beyond out of Davy Jones's locker, casting speculation and further fan-made content are only expected to continue.

All five Pirates of the Caribbean films are available to stream on Disney+.

