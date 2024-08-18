Disney Confirms Its 10 Biggest Movies Releasing In 2025

The Walt Disney Company has a stacked 2025 theatrical slate.

With Alien: Romulus, Moana 2, and Mufasa: The Lion King on the way, Disney's 2024 box office story isn't over yet. However, in the company's quarter 3 earnings report, Disney is already looking ahead, spotlighting an impressive 10 potential blockbusters set to debut in 2025.

Disney's 10 Biggest Movies Releasing in 2025

In Disney's August 2024 shareholder presentation, the House of Mouse noted 10 of its biggest movies hitting theaters in the coming year, including four Marvel Studios films, Zootopia 2, and the newly named Avatar: Fire and Ash.

Captain America: Brave New World - February 14, 2025

Marvel Studios

It's been a rough road for Captain America: Brave New World. But after surviving a title swap, rewrites and reshoots, and release date shifts, Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson will finally wield the shield on the big screen and kick off the MCU's 2025 slate.

Mackie will be joined by The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's Danny Ramirez and Carl Lumbly, The Incredible Hulk's Liv Tyler and Blake Nelson, The Mandalorian's Giancarlo Esposito, and Harrison Ford in his debut MCU role.

Directed by Julius Onah, Captain America 4 will find Sam Wilson in the middle of an international crisis.

Snow White - March 21, 2025

Disney

Penned by Barbie's Greta Gerwig and directed by Marc Webb, Snow White is the long-awaited live-action remake of Disney's 1937 animated film.

Snow White stars Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen and Rachel Zegler as Snow White. However, Zegler's controversial criticism of the classic film, coupled with Disney's reimagining of the Seven Dwarfs, has dominated the conversation surrounding the film.

The Amateur - April 11, 2025

Rami Malek

Starring Rami Malez and Rachel Brosnahan, The Amateur is a 20th Century Studios espionage thriller that follows a CIA cryptographer who blackmails the agency to let him pursue the terrorists who killed his wife.

Originally set to debut November 8, 2024, The Amateur arrives in theaters in April 2025 and as part of Disney's 2025 slate.

Thunderbolts* - May 2, 2025

Marvel Studios

Directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is Marvel Studios' antihero team-up film featuring the likes of Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova, David Harbour's Red Guardian, Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes, Hannah John-Kamen's Ghost, Wyatt Russell as John Walker/U.S. Agent, and Olga Kurylenko's Taskmaster, all seemingly led by Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Val.

Like most upcoming MCU films, Thunderbolts* has weathered countless delays and rescheduled. Now, it's set to debut after Captain America 4 and ahead of The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Marvel Studios offered an exclusive first look at the ensemble film at San Diego Comic-Con.

Elio - June 13, 2025

Pixar

First announced at the 2022 D23 Expo, Elio is Pixar's 2025 film about an 11-year-old boy who's abducted by aliens and accidentally becomes Earth's ambassador.

Starring America Ferrera, Brad Garrett, Jameela Jamil, and Yonas Kibreab, Elio is directed by Adrian Molina in his directorial debut.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps - July 25, 2025

Marvel Studios

The wait is almost over. Nearly six years after the reboot was first announced, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps will arrive in theaters on July 25, introducing fans to the MCU's version of Marvel's First Family.

Directed by Matt Shakman, The Fantastic Four: First Steps is a retro-futuristic period piece set in an alternate universe starring Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards (Mr. Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm (Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm (Human Torch), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm (The Thing).

Marvel Studios released a concept trailer for First Steps at San Diego Comic-Con featuring a cameo from Galactus.

Tron: Ares - October 10, 2025

Disney

A sequel to 2010's Tron: Legacy and the third film in the long-running franchise, Tron: Ares follows a sophisticated program named Ares who's sent into the real world and encounters human life.

Directed by Joachim Rønning, Tron: Ares not only marks the return of Jeff Bridges as Kevin Flynn but also brings in several new stars, including Jared Leto, Evan Peters, Jodie Turner-Smith, Cameron Monaghan, and more.

Blade - November 7, 2025

Mahershala Ali

Perhaps the most embattled production on Disney's roster, Marvel Studios first announced its Blade reboot in 2019 with Mahershala Ali in the title role.

But throughout the past five years, the vampire-killing antihero film has been locked in a production nightmare, cycling through multiple writers, rewrites, and directors.

While, as of August 2024, Disney and Marvel Studios still have Blade set to release on November 7, 2025, it's unlikely that this date sticks - a 2026 release is a far better bet.

Zootopia 2 - November 26, 2025

Disney

The sequel to Disney's 2016 blockbuster Zootopia 2 reunites Ginnifer Goodwin and Jason Bateman as Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde, respectively, while also introducing new characters, including Loki's Ke Huy Quan as a snake named Gary.

At D23, Disney shared new details about the Zootopia sequel, including a new look at the film's cast and revealing that Gary is a "wanted reptile Judy and Nick are trying to find."

Avatar 3 - December 19, 2025

20th Century Studios

The final film of Disney's 2025 theatrical release calendar is the third installment in James Cameron's epic sci-fi saga, Avatar: Fire and Ash.

Like Avatar: The Way of Water, Avatar 3 will further explore Pandora. Director James Cameron explained this at D23, saying the threequel will introduce "new cultures and settings and creatures, and new biomes."

Given the financial success of Avatar: The Way of Water and Avatar, Disney and audiences have high expectations for Fire and Ash, which looks to be followed by Avatar 4 and Avatar 5 in 2029 and 2031, respectively.

Unknown Disney Releases

In addition to the 10 films Disney is promoting, the coming year is expected to hold a few other theatrical releases.

Disney's earnings presentation confirmed that three "Untitled Disney" movies are also on the schedule, with release dates of May 23, August 8, and September 12.

It is unknown what those films will be. However, they may also give the House of Mouse additional freedom in case of a delay or needing to shift a release date.

