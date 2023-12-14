Marvel's First 2025 Movie Is Getting Rewritten & Reshot (Report)

Marvel Studios is reportedly making some major changes to its first MCU movie of 2025, with some of its script being rewritten and reshot.

After Deadpool 3 takes its place as the MCU's only theatrical release of 2024, the following year is set to bring four new big-screen movies starting with Anthony Mackie's Captain America: Brave New World.

This comes as Marvel looks to make some potential changes to its upcoming slate, taking behind-the-scenes controversy and negative reviews from fans and critics in 2022 and 2023 into account.

MCU's First 2025 Movie Undergoing Major Changes

Marvel

Deadline reported Marvel Studios hired writer Matthew Orton to write new scenes for Captain America: New World Order , as the film heads toward a reshoot schedule.

Orton previously served as a consulting producer on the Disney+ series Moon Knight as well.

Additionally, once the rewrites are complete, additional photography is expected to take place in Spring and Summer 2024.

While it is unclear what changes will be made, Captain America 4 has already seen some noticeable changes since it was announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2022.

The most notable of these was the switch in subtitle from New World Order to Brave New World - a move Marvel made to avoid signs of perceived antisemitism.

What Changes Will Come to Captain America 4?

With Captain America 4's release date being pushed, many will wonder how different the film will look after the reshoots, especially with so little known about the story right now.

Much of the blockbuster will finally follow up on events first laid out in 2008's The Incredible Hulk, with three characters (including the film's main villain) being brought back into the fold for the first time in nearly two decades.

There is also another bit of controversy to pay attention to thanks to Shira Haas' inclusion as Israeli superhero Sabra. Many fans are concerned about her role in the film amidst the major public conflict between Palestine and Israel.

All of this comes as part of Sam Wilson's first big-screen effort as Captain America, with Sam going through plenty of internal struggles.

Captain America: Brave New World will debut in theaters on February 14, 2025.