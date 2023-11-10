Marvel Studios Will Only Release This 1 Movie In 2024 (Official)

After initially planning on releasing four movies during the 2024 calendar year, Marvel Studios is now planning to drop one MCU movie and delay the rest to 2025.

Due to the writers' and actors' strikes in Hollywood, many upcoming MCU movies were already delayed to later dates.

However, since job action on both fronts is now officially over, production can resume on certain films such as Deadpool 3 and Captain America: Brave New World, and other upcoming projects can begin filming.

Even though the strikes ended, all of the titles that will be released in coming years will be affected in some way, whether it is further delays, or possibly even a complete reassessment of the Phase 5 and 6 slate.

Deadpool 3 To Be the Only 2024 MCU Movie

Deadpool and Wolverine
Marvel

Disney and Marvel Studios announced multiple upcoming MCU films have been delayed from 2024 to 2025.

As of right now, Deadpool 3 will be the one and only MCU movie to be released in 2024.

Initially set to be released on May 3, 2024, Deadpool 3 was delayed to July 26, 2024, which is the date that Captain America: Brave New World was supposed to come out in theaters.

As a result, Brave New World was officially moved to February 14, 2025, Blade was delayed until November 7, 2025, and Thunderbolts was pushed back to July 25, 2025.

The main reason behind these delays was the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) strike that just recently ended.

How Will the Delays Affect the Rest of the MCU?

Only four upcoming movies had their release dates moved around with this most recent delay. But it will still affect the other titles that weren't mentioned.

For example, Fantastic Four, which could begin production in spring, is currently slated to come out in theaters on May 2, 2025.

However, now that Thunderbolts and Blade were moved back to July 25, 2025, and November 7, 2025, respectively, that could mean that Fantastic Four will eventually be moved as well, especially if Thunderbolts and Blade can't narratively be released after it.

Many fans predicted that Fantastic Four will directly set up and lead into Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, and if that is true, then it is possible that the Fantastic Four title could be moved to a February 2026 release window. 

That would give Marvel Studios a big enough buffer after Blade and before The Kang Dynasty for fans to not feel bogged down.

It is important to note, however, that these recent delays will likely not force either Avengers film to be pushed back at all. 

The Kang Dynasty, which is expected to be released on May 1, 2026, and Avengers: Secret Wars (May 7, 2027) are both still placed in positions where they will not be affected by any of these recent moves that Marvel Studios made. 

