Marvel Just Changed Captain America 4's Controversial Title

There's been quite a bit of controversy about the title for Captain America: New World Order, but Anthony Mackie has confirmed its new title.

Some fans objected to using the infamous conspiracy theory in the title when it was announced at last year's San Diego Comic-Con. At its core, the conspiracy theory is about a secret emerging totalitarian world government. However, as of today, much of that is directed at Jews, often using dog whistles like "globalists."

Understandably, many fans objected to the title as insensitive and tainted with antisemitism. It wasn't helped that the villain, Samuel Sterns, was reprised by Jewish actor Tim Blake Nelson. So, it's no wonder a rumor eventually sprung up about Marvel Studios changing the title.

A Brave New Captain America Title

In an Instagram post from Anthony Mackie praising Harrison Ford and giving fans a closer look at his new Captain America costume, the Sam Wilson actor revealed the new title for Captain America: New World Order, which is Captain America: Brave New World.

When Harrison Ford tells you how kicking ass should look, you listen! LoL… Thanks for the on set wisdom and laughs my friend!

Can’t wait to do it again… Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World in theaters May 3, 2024

The title is also displayed on the cast and crew chairs within the post, which appear to reveal Captain America 4's new logo.

Meaning of the New Title

It's impressive that Marvel Studios figured out a new title for Mackie's Captain America by only needing changing one word and keeping the general meaning of the original title and no longer shackled to the antisemitic baggage. It also has a double meaning, with this being a new era with Sam Wilson as Captain America.

But does this new title have other meanings? And what does it tell fans about the film?

The phrase "brave new world" originates from William Shakespeare's The Tempest. In it, a character named Miranda gives a speech about new visitors to the island. However, she is ignorant of their ill intentions.

"O wonder! How many goodly creatures are there here! How beauteous mankind is! O brave new world, That has such people in't."

Some have interpreted the play as an allegory for colonization, but the point remains that the phrase has a layer of naivete to it. The title could suggest that this new era of Captain America won't be without its own ill intentions.

Another likely origin for the title is Aldous Huxley's famous dystopian novel Brave New World - a story that explores a futuristic society revolving around science and efficiency while eliminating emotions and individuality in its populace.

Could Samuel Sterns be attempting to create his own brave new world through his gamma experiments?

Fans will find out when Captain America: Brave New World is released in theaters on May 3, 2024.