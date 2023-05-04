Captain America 4 Is Changing Its Title, Says New Rumor

According to a new rumor, Captain America: New World Order is about to get a name change.

Set to release May 4, 2024, Captain America 4 will be the MCU's fourth Captain America film and the first headlined by Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson.

With Harrison Ford's Thunderbolt Ross confirmed to be the MCU's President of the United States and Tim Blake Nelson's "The Leader" serving as the film's reported villain, the film's title sparked considerable fan speculation.

But now, new claims suggest real-world political leaders and events have Marvel Studios considering a new title for its own political thriller.

New Title for Captain America 4?

When industry scooper @CanWeGetToast was asked on Twitter whether Captain America 4, currently subtitled New World Order, is bound for a new title, the account responded with a simple confirmation: "Yes it is."

While some online have speculated the title swap is due to the ongoing WGA writer's strike, the account put those theories to rest by tweeting:

"The Writer’s Strike has nothing to do with 'Captain America: New World Order’s' name change"

This supports a now-deleted Instagram post from March 21 reporting a title change since "New World Order" refers to actual geopolitical events involving Russia and China.

Instagram

Captain America's Clash With Real-World Facts

If this rumor is true, it wouldn't be the first time Marvel Studios had to make a change due to real-world events, nor would is it the first involving Sam Wilson's Cap.

Reportedly, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+ was forced to remove a virus plotline following the outbreak of the pandemic.

It's also suspected that Secret Invasion's lengthy reshoots were due to scenes originally being set in Russia, which is now locked in an ongoing war with Ukraine.

Given the circumstances, it's tough to say when Marvel Studios will announce the potential title change.

While July's San Diego Comic-Con is a possibility, the sensitive nature surrounding the change may be problematic, and Marvel may want to disassociate itself from the name sooner rather than later.

In the meantime, it will be interesting to see what Captain America 4's new title will be and whether it will shed new light on this future Phase 5 film.

Captain America 4 is set to arrive in theaters on May 4, 2024.