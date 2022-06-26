MCU Rumor Claims Upcoming Disney+ Show Has 4 MONTHS of Reshoots

The anticipation surrounding Secret Invasion is high, mainly due to its premise that evil Skrulls have already infiltrated Earth. The upcoming Disney+ series will showcase the MCU return of Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn's Talos, marking the pair's reunion after 2019's Captain Marvel. The veteran actors will be joined by a stellar cast that includes Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, and the returning Maria Hill.

While the exact plot details of Secret Invasion are still being kept under wraps, set photos already teased the explosive action and first-time character interactions that will happen in the series. Back in April, reports came in that Secret Invasion had already wrapped filming, but in traditional Marvel fashion, fans are expecting that reshoots will eventually be scheduled.

Now, a new rumor revealed intriguing details regarding Secret Invasion's reshoots duration.

Secret Invasion's Lengthy Reshoots

Marvel

Entertainment scooper Daniel Richtman shared on his Patreon that Secret Invasion is set to have four months of reshoots starting in two weeks (mid July).

Recently, Samuel L. Jackson shared that he is returning to the set of The Marvels for reshoots sometime in August while also confirming that there is still work needed to be done for Secret Invasion. Based on this rumor, it seems that the MCU veteran will start doing reshoots for the Disney+ series first before eventually taking part in the additional filming for the Brie Larson-led sequel.

How Secret Invasion Connects to The Marvels

A reshoot timeline of four months for any production is not ideal. If this report is completely true, there's a chance that the length of additional filming that was reported by Richtman could also account for the time that will be spent on The Marvels due to the fact that Secret Invasion and Captain Marvel 2 are closely linked to each other and filmed alongside each other at the same lot last year.

It is unknown how Secret Invasion will connect to The Marvels, but the fact that Nick Fury will serve as a major part of both projects could hint that the two projects are poised to be game-changers. Marvel Comics' Secret Invasion crossover changed the landscape of the comic book world by revealing shocking surprises about which characters were Skrulls all along, and the Disney+ series could follow in its footsteps by showcasing memorable reveals that heavily impact the MCU.

That said, the four-month reshoot could've been implemented in order to iron out some scenes to help navigate a smooth transition between the two projects involved.

On the flip side, if the rumor is indeed true and the four-month reshoot is already locked in, a possible reason could be the ongoing war involving Russia and Ukraine. Given that Russia appears to be a significant setting for Secret Invasion, it's possible that the show's primary location will be changed from Russia to another country. As a result, a lengthy timeline would be needed in order to reshoot a good chunk of scenes.

Secret Invasion is rumored to premiere on Disney+ sometime in 2023.