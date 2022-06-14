Captain Marvel 2 Undergoing Reshoots Soon

Brie Larson's Captain Marvel is set to return in her own sequel after her 2019 solo film, but this time around, the lead hero will have more allies than usual. The movie, titled The Marvels, will unite Carol Danvers with new and old heroes, namely Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan, a.k.a. Ms. Marvel, Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau, and Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury.

The exact plot details of The Marvels are still being kept under wraps, but it is widely expected that it will be a cosmic adventure that will also give Kamala and Monica their own chance to shine. Although the film is delayed until July 2023, production has already wrapped, but it's only a matter of time before the traditional reshoots will begin.

Now, a new filming update from one of the movie's stars.

Samuel L. Jackson Shares Captain Marvel 2 Update

Samuel L. Jackson, who is set to return as Nick Fury in The Marvels, sat down as a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live to talk about the upcoming MCU sequel.

When asked if he is finished shooting the Secret Invasion Disney+ series, Jackson played coy. But eventually, the topic shifted to The Marvels, where he confirmed that he is set to "go back and do stuff" for the film sometime in August:

Kimmel: "Hey, [are] you finished shooting Secret Invasion, the new Marvel Disney+ show?" Jackson: "There is a new Marvel show?" Kimmel: "There is, you’re in it, and you play Nick Fury." Jackson: "I don’t know how old he is either. I was just thinking about that backstage when they asked me said ’Ptolemy’s 91, is that the oldest character you ever played? I go, ’you know Nick Fury might actually be older than him. He could be around forever. Well, he got the good shot. No, I’m not done, I’m on my way back to London , I guess at some point in August, but I got to go back to do stuff with The Marvels, and I got to do stuff for Secret Invasion." Kimmel: "Top secret? You can’t tell us anything. Oh, so you’re doing some other Marvel stuff as well?" Jackson: "Yeah, well’s The Marvels [is] Captain Marvel 2 but it’s called The Marvels because, you know…" Kimmel: "It’s hard to keep it all straight…" Jackson: "Hey, it’s a big universe."

Marvel reshoots have generally been part of the production process and, oftentimes, this phase usually improves the movie. Eternals director Chloé Zhao shared how the promise of additional photography served as a creative boon, helping her to "take risks" while also ensuring that there weren't "a lot of holes left."

Multiverse of Madness director Sam Raimi also touched on doing reshoots for the MCU sequel, saying that it was used to make sure that fans understand all the concepts in a story that had as many moving parts as this one did. The veteran filmmaker also pointed out that it was used to expand on moments that fans were truly responding well to in theaters.

What Will The Marvels Reshoots Add?

This latest The Marvels update isn't surprising, considering Marvel Studios' track record when it comes to reshoots. Given that the sequel experienced a delay, it's possible that the date of the reshoots was also moved to a later date, thus explaining the August timeline.

It is unknown which scenes will be reshot or added to The Marvels once the cast and crew return to the set. More scenes of Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan could be added, especially considering the rousing success of Ms. Marvel after its premiere.

Samuel L. Jackson's return to the set also hints that extended sequences involving Nick Fury could be added, meaning that fans should expect more screen time for the former SHIELD director. Fury could interact with the other two leading heroes (Kamala and Monica) in the sequel, or he could deal with Zawe Ashton's MCU villain.

Jackson also previously shared a cryptic tease about his MCU future, saying that his return in Secret Invasion and The Marvels will showcase an "evolution of his story," along with a "devolution of his story." The reshoots could end up being Nick Fury-centric, with scenes revolving around the former SHIELD director's transformation after the Infinity Saga.

The Marvels is set to premiere in theaters on July 28, 2023.