Captain Marvel 2 Cast Announced: 10 Main Actors Confirmed

The Marvels features a star-studded cast of new and returning MCU characters that take the spotlight in the highly-anticipated sequel.

Captain Marvel 2's promotional drive is officially in full swing, giving fans the first glimpse at Brie Larson's MCU comeback as the titular hero alongside newcomers to the big screen: Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan and Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau.

Aside from the main trio of heroes, the sequel also banners an unexpected ensemble of characters as announced by Disney and confirmed in The Marvels' kick-off trailer.

Who's In the Cast of Captain Marvel 2?

1.) Brie Larson - Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel

Brie Larson returns as the powerful cosmic hero in Captain Marvel 2.

Ms. Marvel's post-credits scene revealed that the Avenger traded places with Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan, indicating that the pair's powers are connected with one another.

After 2019's Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame hinted that Carol Danvers is not a team player, the sequel will look to develop the titular hero as a leader, guiding Kamala and Monica in this important mission before eventually returning to suit up alongside Earth's Mightiest Heroes in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

More so, given the presence of the Kree in the trailer, The Marvels will also look to continue some story elements from the first film after Carol leaves the Kree Starforce and sends Jude Law's Yon-Rogg to send a warning to the Kree Empire.

2.) Teyonah Parris - Monica Rambeau

Teyonah Parris gave an impactful and memorable performance as Monica Rambeau in WandaVision, with the Disney+ series unleashing her superpowers while setting up her return alongside Nick Fury in space.

The Marvels' official synopsis confirmed that Monica has been promoted to a SABER astronaut following her Westview mission in the Elizabeth Olsen-led series, indicating that she is monitoring cosmic threats.

Moreover, Teyonah Parris also confirmed that Monica will look to "finally" deal with her issues with her aunt Carol.

3.) Iman Vellani - Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel

After leading her own Disney+ series, Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan is set to make her big-screen debut in Captain Marvel 2.

The trailer showed that the Avengers super-fan is ecstatic to finally meet Nick Fury and her idol, Captain Marvel. On a more important note, the sequel is poised to explain the origins of her magical bangle as well as potentially touch on her status as a mutant.

4.) Samuel L. Jackson - Nick Fury

Before his big-screen return in The Marvels, Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury will first deal with the emerging Skrull threat in Secret Invasion.

It remains to be seen how Secret Invasion will impact Fury's role in the upcoming sequel, but the character actually being present in the movie suggests that he will survive the events of the Disney+ series.

Jackson previously teased that he is looking forward to tackling "something other than the badassery of who Nick Fury is" in the sequel.

5.) Zawe Ashton - Dar-Benn

Zawe Ashton is set to make her MCU debut as The Marvels' main villain.

Alongside Disney's confirmation that the actress is portraying a big bad named Dar-Benn, the trailer showed that the character is wielding an Accuser hammer, which is the same weapon used by Ronan the Accuser from Captain Marvel and Guardians of the Galaxy.

It is unknown how the villain fits in the sequel, but it is possible that she is responsible for entangling the powers of the main MCU trio.

6.) Park Seo-joon

Park Seo-joon will also make his MCU debut in The Marvels as an unknown character. Joon previously mentioned that he “couldn’t believe” how he was cast in the movie and that “everyone was so helpful and welcoming.”

The trailer showed the first look at the Korean actor's Marvel character, with a brief snippet of footage showing him as someone who has long flowing hair and wearing a colorful and reflective outfit with shoulder pads.

Given that previous rumors claimed that the Korean actor is playing Prince Yan of Aldana, it looks like this scoop is true based on what the trailer showcased.

7.) Zenobia Shroff - Muneeba Khan

The Marvels trailer confirmed that Kamala Khan's family from Jersey City will appear, which isn't surprising due to Ms. Marvel's post-credits scene setting this film up.

Zenobia Shroff, who plays Kamala's mother, is seen in the trailer asking Brie Larson's Carol Danvers about the whereabouts of her daughter after accidentally switching places again.

This brief scene cements how caring Muneeba is for Kamala even if she is now a superhero.

8.) Daniel Ings - Ty-Rone

Disney officially confirmed that Daniel Ings is part of the massive ensemble of Captain Marvel 2 as a villainous character named Ty-Rone.

The character can be seen briefly in the trailer alongside Zawe Ashton's Dar-Benn and it seems that he's part of the Kree Empire.

9.) Mohan Kapur - Yusuf Khan

Mohan Kapur returns as Yusuf Khan in The Marvels. The character's exact role is still being kept under wraps, but it's possible that he may give another pep talk to his daughter, Kamala, to embrace the upcoming mission.

10.) Saagar Shaikh - Aamir Khan

The last returning member of the Khan family is Saagar Shaikh's Aamir Khan. The Ms. Marvel character could offer the needed support for Kamala as she continues to fulfill her superhero duties in space.

Captain Marvel 2's Other Major Rumored Characters

After appearing in Thor: Love and Thunder, Tessa Thompson is rumored to return as King Valkyrie in The Marvels after an eagle-eyed fan noticed evidence of the character's appearance in the sequel.

A Marvel fan discovered that Zenobia Shroff had unknowingly posted a set of headshots in a picture of her celebrating with the cast and crew of The Marvels, and one of them includes an image of Thompson as Valkyrie. It remains to be seen what her role would be, but there's a chance that it could be a fun cameo at the tail-end of the movie.

Meanwhile, Lashana Lynch is another candidate to return since seeing her comeback in The Marvels would be fitting due to her important role as Maria Rambeau in the first film.

Although WandaVision confirmed Maria died during the five-year gap between Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, the character can easily return through flashbacks to reinforce the conflict between Monica and Carol in the movie.

In fact, an IMDb listing may have already confirmed Lynch's role in the sequel after it was revealed that Thom Jones has joined the crew as the actress' dialect coach.

The Marvels premieres in theaters on November 10.