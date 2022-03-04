Captain Marvel 2 Actor Breaks Silence on MCU Role

Fans may have been a little spoiled thanks to the movies like Tom Holland's Spider-Man: No Way Home and Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Both of those projects have provided a constant string of leaks for fans to mill over and theorize across the web. Other upcoming MCU films haven’t had that, even including other big sequels like The Marvels.

The next film featuring Brie Larson’s titular character is set to hit theaters on February 17, 2023, and somehow project was able to complete production with almost zero leaks from set. The only one that slipped through the cracks were photos revealing new duds for Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel.

Thanks to the successful secrecy, fans don’t really know anything about the upcoming adventure, aside from the fact that Captain Marvel will be joined this time around by Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau and Vellani’s Kamala Khan.

Now, for the first time, a new actor, Park Seo-Joon, who was previously cast in an unknown role for upcoming sequel, has spoken out about being cast by Marvel Studios for the next chapter in Carol Danver's story.

Captain Marvel 2 Actor Speaks Out

Marvel

In an interview with The Guardian, MCU newcomer Park Seo Joon broke his silence about his casting in The Marvels.

Joon mentioned how he “couldn’t believe” how he was cast and that “everyone was so helpful and welcoming:”

“When I first heard that the Marvel Cinematic Universe wanted to speak with me, I couldn’t believe it. I actually couldn’t believe it. I’m not someone who has a fear of challenges, but whether I am filming in South Korea or abroad, everything is a challenge for me. So, I did feel some nerves at first. But everyone was so helpful and welcoming that I was able to find my feet really quickly.”

What Is Seo-Joon’s MCU Role?

With how solid the production’s security has been, fans have no idea who Seo-Joon is playing. Will he be a friend or foe?

At the very least, he likely won’t be the main villain of the story, as Zawe Ashton reportedly has that on lock—though nothing is ruled out.

Alternatively, he could be playing a hero. Characters like Amadeus Cho, another Hulk variant, and Marvel Boy (a Kree Soldier with DNA that includes insect genes) come to mind. Though, with no pictures of him even on set, there’s no real way to narrow it down to any specific characters.

Sure, with Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love & Thunder, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, fans have plenty to look forward to in the meantime. But that won’t keep fans from looking forward to when the first trailer for the highly anticipated cosmic team-up releases.

The Marvels releases on February 17, 2023.