Captain Marvel 2: Brie Larson Hypes Up ‘Epic’ Sequel as Filming Begins

Marvel Studios started 2021 with WandaVision, a show which was not only the first entry in Phase 4 but also its first Disney+ venture. It was a hit and spawned intense discussions every week as the show gripped the imaginations of its audience.

What many may not know is that Wanda's show was actually one of the first building blocks to The Marvels, the sequel to Captain Marvel. This was due to the introduction of Monica Rambeau and the acquisition of her new power set.

The next time viewers see Monica will likely be in The Marvels, where she will have her reunion with Brie Larson's Carol Danvers. The two of them will also have a third team member in the form of Kamala Khan––the hero of her own solo Disney+ outing, one which has seemingly been delayed into 2022.

Seeing all three of those characters on screen at the same time sounds like an extremely exciting ordeal. One can only imagine the scope that a film must have in order to need three powerhouses like that to deal with whatever threat arises.

Thanks to someone on Twitter, a new interview with Brie Larson has been uncovered that teases an epic scale to the heroes' sequel.

BRIE LARSON HYPES UP HER MCU SEQUEL

Marvel

Brie Larson is currently deep in production for Marvel Studios' upcoming film The Marvels, a process that she was able to discuss in a SiriusXM interview uncovered by Twitter user @infinitebrie.

According to Larson, the whole thing is "pretty surreal," and that working on something to the scale of The Marvels is "a really unique experience:"

"... It's pretty surreal though. I mean when you're doing films like this, they're unlike anything else... huge sets, huge amounts of people on sets, a lot of specialist/specialty things... it's a really unique experience."

It's an experience in which the actor compared to Disneyland, saying that "it feels like I get to go to my own Disneyland every single day," especially since the sets that Larson works on "are bigger than you could imagine:"

"I'm a huge fan of Disneyland, so to me, it feels like I get to go to my own Disneyland every single day. Cause they're building all of these insane worlds that no one else knows about, no one else gets to see. And you'll see it when the movie comes out, but for now it's just mine. I'm in sets that are bigger than you could imagine right now. It's really special and its super fun and bizarre."

Larson said that playing Captain Marvel and working on sets to that scale is "something [she] never thought I would do in my life." Larson was pretty content with where she thought she was going to end up staying, which is "a side character in Indie movies:"

"It's also something I never thought I would do in my life. Like I was pretty sure that I was just going to be like a side character in indie movies for the rest of my life, and I was like, that's great. I was just so excited about that future, so this is beyond my expectations. And so I don't know, I'm pretty just happy and stoked everyday."

As excited and happy about everything that Larson is, it's not always such an easy experience. As the actor noted, due to the scale of the movie and the insane amount of time that it takes to make them, "there are many times you get tired and frustrated:"

"... There's times... these movies are quite epic to make, they take so many months.. There are many times you get tired and frustrated, but right now, I don't know, I feel pretty happy everyday. I think I just smile a lot; I feel pretty lucky I get to do this."

THE MARVELS EPIC SCALE

Not much is known about the plot of The Marvels besides the three Marvel's themselves teaming up. The villain of the piece has yet to be revealed, but some recent evidence points to Captain Marvel's Jude Law returning once again, though likely not as the key antagonist.

The highlights of the upcoming film are likely to lie in the interactions amongst these new heroes who are meeting for the first time.

While fans haven't met the MCU's Kamala Khan just yet, it's always fun reading the comics and seeing that iteration of the character interact with her hero in Carol Danvers. One can only imagine it will be just as great, if not better, witnessing it on the big screen.

But what big bad presence could require all three of them to take down? Well, a while back, actor Zawe Ashton was cast as the main villain of the sequel, though her specific role wasn't revealed.

Many theorize that she could be playing Marvel Comics Moonstone, a morally bankrupt psychiatrist who gets her hands on an alien artifact called the moonstone; needless to say, it grants her some extremely powerful abilities.

Another option could be a gender-bent Korvac, an insanely powerful, Avengers-level threat who functions on a cosmic level. His power set is energy-based, just like the three Marvels, and it is something that could provide a nice foil and parallel to our heroes.

The Marvels is set to release worldwide in theaters on November 11, 2022.