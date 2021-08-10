Captain Marvel 2's 'Juicy' Secrets Teased by Brie Larson

The multiverse is in madness, Yelena Belova is coming for Hawkeye, and fans are waking up every day in hopes of a trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home. With so much going on in the MCU, it is easy to forget that the Captain Marvel sequel is coming, and it is shaping up to be bigger than the original.

The Marvels has recently started filming, and this project is sure to gain major attention from fans after the ball starts rolling.

Not only is this movie heavily featuring two fan-favorite characters in Monica Rambeau and Kamala Khan, but it is also being lead by one of the most exciting young directors in the game, Nia DeCosta. With DeCosta's Candyman releasing in late August, people are getting excited about the filmmaker's exciting camerawork and visionary style.

Between the foundation Captain Marvel set and the fresh take DeCosta is sure to bring, there are plenty of reasons to already get excited about this movie. The least of which is Carol Danvers herself, Brie Larson.

Larson has always been the conductor of the Captain Marvel hype train, and she is surely going to be leading the away again for The Marvels.

"BOY OH BOY," THE MARVELS ARE COMING

Marvel

In a recent interview going on the Jess Cagle Podcast, shared via Twitter user @infinitebrie, Brie Larson was asked about The Marvels and if there is anything she can say about the upcoming Captain Marvel sequel.

Larson mentioned that there are "a lot of really juicy things happening that I cannot say a word about:"

"Gosh. So much going on. A lot of really juicy things happening that I cannot say a word about. But boy oh boy, is it good! And you are going to be really excited about it."

Larson is a Marvel Studios veteran at this point. So, it is expected that she can't say much about the movie's details. However, she was more than happy to sing the praises of the director of The Marvels when asked about Nia DeCosta:

"She is amazing. She is so awesome, and cool, and clear. And just the thing I loved about her too is that she gave the best pitch. That is the thing I love about it. She just came in, was ready, and had such an incredible take on this story and this film. I am just so happy she is guiding this. I am thrilled. "

HIGHER, FURTHER, FASTER

Captain Marvel was an unquestionable success when it was released in 2019. Being one of nine MCU projects to join the billion-dollar club is no small feat, especially when considering the factors that surrounded the movie. Those factors are the same things that make it one of the most critically polarizing movies Marvel Studios has delivered.

One of the most powerful characters in the Marvel Universe being introduced in a prequel origin story just over a month before the climactic epic to the Infinity Saga is a tough pitch. Despite all of this, Captain Marvel became a box office success behind stunning visuals, a powerful leading woman, and the promise of a young Nick Fury.

Still, the film seemed to lack energy that matches the character, so Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige and co. are bringing in the big guns for the sequel.

The in-canon promotion for The Marvels is off to a great start with the emergence of Monica Rambeau from the side character of a supporting character to fan favorite in WandaVision. And, sometime soon, Kamala Khan will represent all Carol Danvers super fans in the upcoming Disney+ series, Ms. Marvel. Since the official title of the film was announced, it has been assumed that these two up-and-coming Marvel heroes will join Brie Larson's Captain Marvel to lead this film.

If that wasn't enough electricity to bring into the project, Nia DeCosta's unique and fast-paced style of directing will surely be the jolt fans are looking for. Seeing Larson praise DeCosta's vision of the movie is music to the ears of those who felt the original lacked momentum.

It seems safe to say that Captain Marvel came into theaters down a strike or two with Avengers: Endgame just around the corner. Marvel Studios seems to be positioning The Marvels to come into the box ahead in the count.

The Marvels is set to release on November 11, 2022.