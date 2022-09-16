Brie Larson Reveals How Captain Marvel 2 Differs From the First Movie

Brie Larson is slowly moving toward her second MCU solo movie in next year's The Marvels, which will bring Carol Danvers back for her first leading role during Marvel Studios' Phase 5. This comes more than four years after first debuting in 2019's Captain Marvel and continues on from her post-credit appearances in both 2021's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and 2022's Ms. Marvel.

The Marvels will put Larson's heroine in a much different place than fans have seen her before now that she's fully realized as a hero and back on her own again after helping the Avengers defeat Thanos.

While Captain Marvel 2 will put Carol Danvers into a new kind of adventure alongside both Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau, this sequel is set to develop Larson's own character further than fans have ever seen as she returns to the big screen.

Recently, Larson herself explored some of what that will entail as she looks ahead to what's in store for The Marvels next summer, particularly with how different it is from her original movie.

How The Marvels Compares to Captain Marvel

Marvel

Speaking with Good Morning America, The Marvels star Brie Larson explained how things are different in this new movie from her original solo film, Captain Marvel.

Larson explained how the new movie will dive into "more of the complexities" about her character after setting up the origin story in the first outing, allowing fans to see that there are "parts that are not so great about her" this time:

“The first one was the origin story of who she is. Now, it’s digging into some more of the complexities, that there’s much more to her than that. There are parts that are not so great about her, that we can see a hero is not being the person that makes every right decision all the time.”

Captain Marvel's Dark Side Coming in Sequel

As was teased in 2019's Captain Marvel, there are still a number of unknowns regarding the actual character of Carol Danvers. Her original solo movie did its job in telling the basics of her origin story, but as any sequel should do, The Marvels will bring a new kind of character development as she finds her place in the universe.

Some of that will likely come out in her reunion with Monica Rambeau, who she'll see in person for the first time in as long as three decades. That contentious relationship with her best friend's daughter is sure to bring out some of the complexities and parts that aren't so great about Carol, which should help drive the story forward quickly.

While no story details are known yet, expect Larson's leading lady to evolve and develop more than any of her past appearances to date as she comes back to show off her full powers this time around.

The Marvels will debut in theaters on July 28, 2023.