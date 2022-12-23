Captain Marvel 2 Announces 5 Main Cast Members

The Marvels, aka Captain Marvel 2, is set to feature the big screen return of Brie Larson's titular MCU hero, and she will not be alone as a stellar ensemble, led by Samuel L. Jackson, joins the veteran actress.

Marketing has yet to begin for the upcoming MCU sequel, but the rumor mill has slowly built anticipation for the movie, mainly due to its potential connection to Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. While the exact story details are still shrouded in secrecy, its first synopsis teased that the three superheroes' cosmic meeting is a big deal as they are poised to have a universe-saving adventure.

Still, one of the exciting elements that Captain Marvel 2 has to offer is the chemistry between its trio of lead stars. Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel and Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau are joining Larson to banner the sequel alongside some returning favorites and fresh faces.

Marvel Unveils The Marvels' 5 Main Cast Members

Per the official press release of The Marvels, the MCU sequel's top 5 billed actors, who will presumably be the ones who will get the most screen time, were revealed.

1.) Brie Larson (Captain Marvel)

Marvel

Brie Larson returns as the titular hero in The Marvels, and her Captain Marvel comeback will be somewhat different from the last time. The actress revealed that audiences will see "a new side of Carol" in the sequel as she is set to "relinquish some of the control" and accept that she needs"help" and "support."

Danvers' leadership skills and becoming a team player will likely be tested as she guides two new heroes in their dangerous mission.

2.) Teyonah Parris (Monica Rambeau)

Marvel

After a game-changing stint in WandaVision that gave her superpowers, Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau will make her big-screen debut in The Marvels. The Elizabeth Olsen-led Disney+ show teased that Monica has some issues to resolve with her aunt Carol, with Parris confirming that the pair will "finally" deal with it in the sequel.

Aside from that emotional element, Monica's transformation as a superhero will also be pushed to the forefront.

3.) Iman Vellani (Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel)

Marvel

Iman Vellani made an impactful debut as the titular hero in Ms. Marvel, and her mettle will be tested when she makes her first big screen appearance alongside her idol, Captain Marvel, in The Marvels.

From Kamala Khan's first meeting with Carol to the importance of her family heirloom/bracelet, there is a lot to unpack on Vellani's next MCU appearance.

4.) Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury)

Marvel

It is unknown how the events of Secret Invasion will change Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury, but his return in The Marvels as one of the top billed actors indicates that his role will be more than just a cameo.

Jackson did tease that he is looking forward to tackling "something other than the badassery of who Nick Fury is," meaning that the sequel offers an opportunity to explore a different side of the former SHIELD director.

5.) Zawe Ashton

Marvel

Zawe Ashton's MCU debut as the main villain of The Marvels is significant as she is set to take on three powerful superheroes at once. It is unknown which exact villain Ashton is playing in the sequel, but the sequel's D23 trailer revealed that she wields a hammer similar in look and design to that of Guardians of the Galaxy's Ronan the Accuser.

How Captain Marvel 2 Will Balance its Star-Studded Cast

Marvel

The MCU is best known for showcasing impressive star-studded sequels that still pushed its main hero into the forefront. Captain America: Civil War and, most recently, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever did an amazing job of introducing new characters and highlighting returning faces while still placing the focus of the story on its main heroes.

Although The Marvels has three main characters, it is still a sequel dedicated to Brie Larson's Captain Marvel.

While a balancing act needs to happen, there's a strong chance that its story will be focused on Carol Danvers and her evolution ahead of the next two Avengers movies. Moreover, the four other top-billed characters alongside Larson in Captain Marvel 2 are also essential to Carol's journey.

The Marvels is set to premiere in theaters on July 28, 2023.