Captain Marvel 2 Star Reveals How WandaVision Impacts the Sequel

One of the more dynamic projects barreling down the Phase 5 pipeline is the upcoming The Marvels. Set to intertwine the story of Ms. Marvel with the journeys of the previously acquainted Monica Rambeau and Captain Marvel, the film has a lot on its plate.

The project also looks to be touching on a variety of stories currently unfolding within the MCU, with a range of characters set to appear in the piece. Beyond those projects with a Marvel in the name, the film will also carry on the story from WandaVision, where Teyonah Parris' Monica gained her currently growing powerset.

WandaVision did more than just reintroduce and power up Monica, however, also setting up an interesting relationship between her and Captain Marvel. While it's only been a few years for fans since the two last interacted in 2019's Captain Marvel, it's been decades for the characters in the story, creating a potentially deep rift for The Marvels to explore.

Recent comments from those behind the project have shed further light on this relationship, exposing the complicated emotions Carol and Monica will have to deal with upon their reunion in The Marvels.

How the Events of WandaVision Play Into The Marvels

Marvel

During a group interview with the cast and director of The Marvels put on by Entertainment Weekly, Monica Rambeau actor Teyonah Parris discussed the emotional wounds opened up in WandaVision.

Speaking specifically about her character's complex relationship with Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel, Parris noted that "some tension between Carol and Monica" which formed during the events of WandaVision will impact The Marvels:

"Well, I think when we leave WandaVision and we see that there may be some tension between Carol and Monica, and so you see these two come together, finally, and deal with things like that."

Director Nia DaCosta continued the conversation, explaining how Kamala Khan's presence complicates Carol and Monica's process of "having to find their relationship again," with her being a character who "idolizes Carol in the way that Monica used to when she was younger."

“While Carol and Monica are having to find their relationship again after all this time apart, we have Ms. Marvel who idolizes Carol in the way that Monica used to when she was younger. So, you have these two adults having to reconcile their relationship while this younger person is also having a relationship that mirrors the way Monica and Carol used to be together. So I find it really interesting to see them together and how they become a little bit of a sisterhood with their own different points of view. It’s actually really nice and fun and very sweet watching them all work together.”

The Complicated Emotions at Play in The Marvels

This insight from the team behind The Marvels hints at a nuanced and emotionally rich project, one that dives into the hurt caused by Captain Marvel's long-term absence from Earth.

It also squares with many of the comments made previously by the film's cast. According to actor Brie Larson, The Marvels will see Captain Marvel deal with her flaws and learn to accept help, something likely brought on by Monica Rambeau's reappearance in her life.

Parris and DaCosta's comments also help to make sense of Ms. Marvel's freshly costumed role in the proceedings. Beyond Kamala's excitement at meeting Captain Marvel, this development gives the character a deeper role, helping to exacerbate and, most likely, work to resolve the complicated emotions induced by Monica's reunion with Carol.

Beyond the emotional depth promised by these comments, The Marvels also looks to be an extremely fun ride. Previous conversations with DaCosta had the director promise a healthy dose of "comic book madness." Additionally, rumors point toward a musical element in the film, possibly adding even more fun to the proceedings.

With an as-yet unconfirmed antagonist and promises of a variety of fun touches, it appears that there's a lot to be excited about in the upcoming film. To see just how The Marvels balances its superhero fun with the complicated dynamics hinted at by the cast, fans will just have to wait for more.