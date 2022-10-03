Captain Marvel Actor Confirms She’ll Be Missing From the Sequel

In 2023, Brie Larson's Captain Marvel returns to the big screen with The Marvels. But despite being a sequel to her 2019 origin story, Captain Marvel 2 isn't just Carol Danvers' next chapter.

Instead, The Marvels is set to continue the story of Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau and Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel, alongside Brie Larson's Carol Danvers.

According to the film's D23 trailer, the trio's light-based powers have become "entangled," resulting in them switching places each time they attempt to use them.

The same trailer also showcased the return of several Captain Marvel characters, including Nick Fury and Goose the Flerken.

However, not everyone from the 2019 film returned to their roles. And, while there are still questions about who did and who didn't, fans now know who not to expect in the 2023 sequel.

Captain Marvel Star Confirms Her Absence in Sequel

In an interview with ComicBook.com, actress McKenna Grace, who played young Carol Danvers in 2019's Captain Marvel, has confirmed that she won't be returning for The Marvels.

Marvel

When asked if she's reprising her role in the 2023 sequel, Grace admitted that "I have not come back," but certainly would be interested in doing so in the future:

“Oh, my gosh, I wish. That would be so cool. I’ve always wanted to do a Marvel film. I did do Captain Marvel, but I have not come back since. And if I do, I will be honored. Hey, that’d be cool.”

The Marvels Featuring Young Monica, Not Young Carol?

The fact that McKenna Grace won't be joining The Marvels cast suggests audiences won't be seeing any young Carol flashbacks this time around.

However, that doesn't mean they won't see Akira Akbar reprising her role as young Monica Rambeau.

Akbar's young Monica played a significant role in Captain Marvel, laying the groundwork for Teyonah Parris' adult Monica to appear in WandaVision and now Captain Marvel 2.

Since the upcoming sequel is set to explore Monica and her Aunt Carol's baggage, flashbacks are a possibility, especially if they involve Captain Marvel's best friend and Monica's mother, Maria Rambeau.

Speaking of which, there are already rumors suggesting that Maria Rambeau, played by Lashana Lynch, is set to return in The Marvels.

Her cameo as Earth-838's Captain Marvel in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness makes her reprisal all the more likely.

Two other characters who could return consist of Jude Law's Yon-Rogg and Lee Pace's Ronan.

In addition to evidence that Jude Law's villain will be returning, Lee Pace's Ronan is a candidate for a flashback sequence since the sequel villain, played by Zawe Ashton, wields a similar weapon to the Kree baddie.

While Marvel fans will have to wait and see what Captain Marvel 2 has in store, again, no McKenna Grace doesn't mean the sequel won't explore its characters' pasts.

If anything, the presence of teenage Kamala Khan may remind both Carol and Monica of their childhood journeys as they learn to come together in The Marvels.

The Marvels arrives in theaters on July 28, 2023.