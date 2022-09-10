D23 Announcements & Schedule | Marvel D23 Predictions | Captain America 4 Logo First Look | Daredevil: Born Again Logo Revealed | Ezra Bridger Actor Announced | Wolverine's MCU Debut Tease |

First Captain Marvel 2 Footage Released at Disney’s D23

Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, The Marvels
By Aeron Mer Eclarinal

The Marvels is poised to bring back Brie Larson's Captain Marvel for another cosmic adventure alongside Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan and Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau. 

Aside from the team-up, it is still unknown how The Marvels will fit in the Multiverse Saga puzzle. Despite that, the upcoming sequel is expected to address Ms. Marvel's post-credits scene where Carol Danvers ended up in Kamala's bedroom

While marketing has yet to begin, the cast and crew have begun to hype up its 2023 release. 

The Marvels director Nia DaCosta recently teased that the MCU sequel will be “full comic book madness" while a Marvel Studios producer also unveiled that it “follows, like, how do these three people learn to become a team.”

Now, the first footage from the sequel has officially arrived at this year's D23 Expo.

Captain Marvel 2 Footage Description Teases Epic Team-Up

During Marvel Studios' presentation at the D23 Expo, the first official footage for The Marvels was revealed. 

The trailer, via Popverse, unveiled that Kamala Khan actually swapped spots with Monica Rambeau in space instead of Carol Danvers. More footage also showed Rambeau telling the Khan family that the trio's "light-based powers are entangled."

"We’re getting a peek at The Marvels. We see Nick Fury talking to Captain Monica Rambeau, as she’s wearing an astronaut suit in space. She touches a space thing, and swaps spots with Kamala Khan. Rambeau tells the Khans “Our lightbased powers are entangled.” It looks like the movie will have a lighthearted comedic tone."

Meanwhile, Discussing Film shared that Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, and Monica Rambeau "keep trading places with each other" whenever they use their powers. As a result, they must team up to fix their problem. 

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!

RELATED ARTICLES

READ MORE ABOUT

LATEST NEWS

Marvel Studios Makes MCU History With First Israeli Superhero
Avengers 5: Kevin Feige Reveals Which MCU Movie Sets Up Kang Dynasty
MCU: Daredevil & Kingpin Reunion Teased In New ECHO Footage
Marvel Studios FINALLY Shares Exciting Update on Forgotten Armor Wars

TRENDING

D23 Expo 2022: Marvel & Star Wars Major Announcements & Schedule
First Look at Indiana Jones 5 Revealed by Disney (Photos)
New Captain America 4 Logo Officially Revealed (Photo)
Disney Reveals New Logo for Daredevil: Born Again Reboot
James Gunn Disappoints Marvel Fans With D23 Update