First Captain Marvel 2 Footage Released at Disney’s D23

The Marvels is poised to bring back Brie Larson's Captain Marvel for another cosmic adventure alongside Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan and Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau.

Aside from the team-up, it is still unknown how The Marvels will fit in the Multiverse Saga puzzle. Despite that, the upcoming sequel is expected to address Ms. Marvel's post-credits scene where Carol Danvers ended up in Kamala's bedroom.

While marketing has yet to begin, the cast and crew have begun to hype up its 2023 release.

The Marvels director Nia DaCosta recently teased that the MCU sequel will be “full comic book madness" while a Marvel Studios producer also unveiled that it “follows, like, how do these three people learn to become a team.”

Now, the first footage from the sequel has officially arrived at this year's D23 Expo.

During Marvel Studios' presentation at the D23 Expo, the first official footage for The Marvels was revealed.

The trailer, via Popverse, unveiled that Kamala Khan actually swapped spots with Monica Rambeau in space instead of Carol Danvers. More footage also showed Rambeau telling the Khan family that the trio's "light-based powers are entangled."

"We’re getting a peek at The Marvels. We see Nick Fury talking to Captain Monica Rambeau, as she’s wearing an astronaut suit in space. She touches a space thing, and swaps spots with Kamala Khan. Rambeau tells the Khans “Our lightbased powers are entangled.” It looks like the movie will have a lighthearted comedic tone."

Meanwhile, Discussing Film shared that Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, and Monica Rambeau "keep trading places with each other" whenever they use their powers. As a result, they must team up to fix their problem.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!