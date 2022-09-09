Captain Marvel 2 Director Teases ‘Madness’ In Brie Larson Sequel

The Marvels, due in theaters in 2023, will bring together three popular MCU heroines. Carol Danvers, Kamala Khan and Maria Rambeau will all team up against an unknown threat in the sequel to 2019’s Captain Marvel, bringing together three immensely powerful female heroes.

The film stars Brie Larson, Iman Vellani and Teyonah Parris as the three leads and will pick up on plot threads established in WandaVision and Ms. Marvel on Disney+ as well as Larson's mid-credits appearance in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

D23 Expo 2022 has officially commenced, with the large-scale Disney-themed convention essentially being the studio’s answer to San Diego Comic-Con. As such, fans are anticipating some big reveals for the MCU over the course of the weekend.

But before Kevin Feige’s presentation on Saturday, a sizzle real has been shown on the convention floor for a multitude of forthcoming projects from Marvel Studios.

Nia DaCosta Previews Marvels “Madness”

In a video shown at D23 Expo this weekend in Anaheim, California, (via MarvelFlix on Twitter) a brief snippet about the Brie Larson-starring The Marvels was shown. Director Nia DaCosta asserts that the MCU sequel will be “full comic book madness.”

Additionally, an unnamed Marvel Studios producer (possibly Mary Livanos) teased that Marvels “follows, like, how do these three people learn to become a team.”

In the past, DaCosta explained that the movie was “a lot less traumatizing to work on,” possibly alluding to her time directing the horror movie reboot Candyman.

“It’s a lot less traumatizing to work on for sure...[laughs]... But this movie also deals with specific, personal, sometimes sad things. But no, it’s been nice to work in a different world for sure.”

The MCU director also pointed out the amount of “freedom” she experienced working on The Marvels:

“It’s amazing... [It’s] more [freedom] than I’ve had on anything. It’s great because we’re all just comic-book nerds who want to make a great comic-book movie.”

The Marvels: Higher, Further, Faster Than Ever

It certainly seems as though The Marvels will be a very exciting, fun, and engaging time at the movie theater. Hopefully, the film will continue the stories of Carol, Monica and Kamala in meaningful, compelling ways.

After a few film appearances under her belt so far, Carol Danvers’ character could use some further expanding upon. Fans know she’s capable, strong and no-nonsense but due to her comparatively limited total screentime, perhaps some further fleshing out is in store for the character.

As for Kamala, maybe The Marvels will give more details on the mysterious bangle that unlocked her Mutant abilities. Not to mention that Monica was last seen talking to a Skrull and being called on for a mission in outer space.

Poised to deliver a healthy dose of ”comic book madness,” Marvel Studios’ The Marvels will hit theaters July 28, 2023.