Captain Marvel 2: New Evidence Points To Lashana Lynch's Return In Brie Larson Sequel

The Captain Marvel sequel, titled The Marvels, is already promising a strong supporting cast alongside Brie Larson's Carol Danvers. The upcoming film, which is being directed by Nia DaCosta, will add Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan from the upcoming Ms. Marvel series, and Teyonah Paris' Monica Rambeau after her debut in WandaVision.

In the Scarlet Witch spin-off series, Rambeau's attitude towards Captain Marvel revealed that the two may not be on the best of terms anymore, especially after Monica came back from The Blip only to discover her mother, a close friend of Carol Danvers, passed away during the five-year time gap.

Paris has already shared that the relationship between Captain Marvel and Monica Rambeau will be further explored in The Marvels, and director Nia DaCosta has also teased that "personal, sometimes sad things" are in store for the upcoming sequel.

This means it's no surprise to discover that a familiar face from Captain Marvel may be returning for the second installment.

WILL MARIA RAMBEAU BE IN THE MARVELS?

A new listing on IMDb, as reported by Lizzie Hill from The Cosmic Circus, shows that dialect coach Thom Jones has joined the crew of The Marvels under the title "dialect coach for Lashana Lynch." Lynch, a British actress, portrayed Carol Danvers' best friend Maria Rambeau in Captain Marvel but has not yet been confirmed to return for the sequel.

Thom Jones also worked as a dialect coach for Ben Mendelsohn and Lashana Lynch during the first Captain Marvel, so this new listing for The Marvels could potentially indicate that Lashana Lynch's Maria Rambeau will be back in some capacity for the upcoming film.

HOW WILL MARIA RAMBEAU RETURN?

It should first be noted that while an IMDb listing can never be taken as fully accurate, the unique situation of a crew member being listed as working specifically with a certain actor adds a bit more validity to the possibility of Lynch's return. Other similar situations include a stunt double listing for Loki that named Richard E. Grant as "Classic Loki," and an accurate listing for Elijah Richardson's Eli Bradley joining the cast of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Maria Rambeau's potential return in The Marvels would come as no surprise given the character's importance to both Brie Larson's Carol Danvers and Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau. It's likely that Lynch could return in a flashback that sheds some light on what exactly happened to Danvers and Maria/ Monica Rambeau between the end of Captain Marvel and WandaVision. This flashback, or even a series of flashbacks, could be the emotional plot elements that director Nia DaCosta previously hinted at.

With the recent birth of the Marvel Multiverse, Carol Danvers and Monica Rambeau could also possibly meet an alternate reality's version of Maria Rambeau, or even a Maria Rambeau that's brought to the present from a different point in time. The possibilities for how this character might return are literally endless.

Given dialect coach Thom Jones' work with Ben Mendelsohn on Captain Marvel and other projects, Jones' return might also mean an appearance by the Australian-sounding shape-shifting Skrull Talos is in store. Last seen at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home, Talos could return to warn Captain Marvel of a looming larger threat, or could even help the hero tie into the Secret Invasion series, which will debut a couple of months before The Marvels.

With an exciting roster of returning Marvel heroes already, any added familiar faces will only help The Marvels soar higher, further, and faster when it premieres in theaters on November 11, 2022.