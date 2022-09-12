WandaVision Actor Spoils Monica Rambeau’s Next Powers Upgrade In The Marvels

WandaVision became the first official release in the Multiverse Saga in January 2021, acting as the initial stepping stone towards an eventual battle with Kang the Conqueror. Additionally, it helped recontextualize, a major supporting character in Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau, who's already set for a co-starring role in next summer's The Marvels with Brie Larson and Iman Vellani.

During Episode 7 of WandaVision, Monica got her superhero origin story as she pushed through Wanda's Hex, giving her the incredible superpowers that came into play over the show's final three episodes. And by the time she comes back in The Marvels, she's sure to have a better handle on those powers as she figures out how to navigate her new life as one of Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

Marvel

Fans got a first look at Parris in action at the 2022 D23 Fan Expo, where Marvel Studios brought the first official footage from The Marvels, even though it didn't reveal a ton of information on the story. And as part of that footage, fans got confirmation that Monica will get an impressive upgrade to her powers in her second MCU project as an adult.

Monica's New Superpowers in The Marvels

During a chat with Marvel Entertainment at the 2022 D23 Fan Expo, Teyonah Parris confirmed that Monica Rambeau will have the power of flight in next year's The Marvels.

While discussing her excitement to deliver "a Black female superhero on the screen," Parris teased that Monica will be able to fly as she realizes more about her superpowers:

“Being able to fully realize Monica’s powers and flying, and it’s like, ‘Oh my gosh, we have a Black female superhero on the screen with these other amazing female superheroes.’ So, it’s just like, ‘Oooh, woman power!’ And being led by an amazing woman, so yeah, that was my favorite part. Girl power.”

Marvel Comics

Monica has had the ability of flight throughout her runs in the comics, although it hasn't been seen yet in the MCU. Thus far, she's shown the ability to absorb different kinds of energy while also showing off spectral vision.

Marvel Comics

Additionally, Marvel spoke with Captain Marvel star Brie Larson, Ms. Marvel actress Iman Vellani, and director Nia DaCosta to discuss the dynamic between the three leading heroines in this new story.

Larson teased how different the three of them are in terms of their powers and personalities, noting how those differences make them "collide" while also making the story "so fun and funny to watch:"

“We got to be a… just collide in a way, you know? We all got to react off one another. We’re all very different. Our powers are very different. The way we communicate is different, and that’s what makes it so fun and funny to watch."

Vellani admitted that she was "on cloud nine" during the D23 Fan Expo, calling it "very intimidating" to be in the presence of an Oscar-winner in Brie Larson so soon after graduating high school:

“I was on cloud nine, and I was just literally pinching myself all day. Acting with Brie for the first time was very intimidating, because I was like, ’She has an Oscar, I barely have a high school degree. Like, what do I do?’”

DaCosta added her own thoughts on joining the Marvel Universe after being a fan of the movies, comics, and cartoons for such a long time. She also loves having the chance to work with Parris once again while getting her first chance to collaborate with Larson and Vellani.

“I’ve been a huge Marvel fan for so long. The comics, the cartoons, the movies eventually, and what Kevin [Feige]’s done. So being a part of that has been so amazing. And then to have… to work with Teyonah [Parris] again for the second time, to work with this cute little nugget, Iman [Vellani], to work with Brie [Larson] who I’ve been a fan of for a long time. It was amazing.”

Monica Set to Soar After WandaVision Debut

With Wanda Maximoff's Hex adding a completely new environment into the MCU in WandaVision, it was a complete mystery what would happen to Monica after going in and out of it three separate times. And while fans got a small taste of what Monica could do after seeing her gain superpowers, flight wasn't definitively on the table until Parris uttered these quotes at D23.

It's not much of a surprise to know that Monica will be able to fly in the MCU, which she has shown off on numerous occasions as both Photon and Spectrum in the comics. And with Brie Larson's Carol Danvers spending time regularly in the air, Monica's own ability to fly will make for some entertaining action sequences as the two interact for the first time since 2019's Captain Marvel.

The Marvels may even show Monica learning about these new superpowers as she and Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel move from the Disney+ bubble to the big screen for the first time. And with all three heroines playing such a big part in this new sequel, seeing a new round of superpowers will only be the cherry on top of a massive new story within the Multiverse Saga.

The Marvels will debut in theaters on July 28, 2023.