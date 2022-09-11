Captain Marvel 2 Actress Reveals 4 Things to Expect In The Marvels

D23 is here, bringing fans plenty of things to look forward to from all corners of the MCU. Representing the cosmic side of Marvel, the aptly named Captain Marvel sequel, The Marvels, is set to explore bold new territory while staying in touch with what fans love about the trio.

The surprising return of Brie Larson's Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel in the post-credits scene of the Ms. Marvel finale was exactly the kind of teaser to get fans ready for the coming team-up. Alongside Carol will stand Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel (presently lost...somewhere) and Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau.

While Kamala is probably the biggest Captain Marvel fan alive in any universe, Monica didn't seem to think highly of "Aunty Carol" anymore during the events of WandaVision. How these three find a way to work together when faced with such radically different opinions of one another will likely form a key part of the narrative.

That's just speculation, though Iman Vellani appeared at D23 and let slip some of the first solid information about what fans will be seeing when The Marvels join forces.

Iman Vellani Teases Details Regarding The Marvels

Marvel

Speaking to Deadline at D23, Ms. Marvel actress and The Marvels star Iman Vellani shared some new info about four specific things fans can expect in the sequel:

1.) The Khan family

2.) Flerkins

3.) Kree

4.) Danvers’ emotional complexity/interactions with Kamala

At the beginning of the clip shared to Twitter, Vellani mentions that the post-credits scene of the Ms. Marvel finale "was from The Marvels and so [the Ms. Marvel creators] just pulled it into [their] show."

When asked about what fans can expect to see in the upcoming film, Vellani teased "Wouldn’t you like to know?" She did relent, and said that she's "really excited" for fans to see "more of the Khan family."

Vellani was sure to mention that Kamala wouldn't be getting all the attention. Fans will surely be excited that the gang will be "getting the Flerkens back" (a nod towards Danvers' cat-who-isn't-a-cat from the first film). Could Carol's former bosses in the Kree Empire (who've have been largely silent since the events of Captain Marvel) be up to some furry kidnapping?

The Ms. Marvel actress rounded out her list by pointing to Brie Larson doing "a wonderful job" at portraying a more emotionally complex Carol Danvers and teased her interactions with the other Marvels:

"She does a wonderful job in giving Carol Danvers a lot more emotional complexity in this movie and seeing how she interacts with Kamala who’s much younger and Monica. It’s a pretty crazy journey for her."

The Marvels Likely to Focus on Relationships

The Marvels will likely prove to be an interesting kind of sequel. While fans are now fairly familiar with the lead characters, the three have very interesting and heavily contrasting relationships with one another. Amongst the backdrop of a cosmic threat, a fan will meet her idol and a strained friendship will be put to the test.

Kamala clearly knows just about everything a civilian can about Captain Marvel, being the superfan that she is. She's never seen Carol in person though, and that interaction and Carol's handling of her unlikely protégé will surely be a big focus of the film, as Iman Vellani hinted at.

Carol's strained relationship with Monica is another beast altogether. Though it's unclear exactly what caused it, WandaVision made it clear that the admiration Monica had for Carol as a young girl has evaporated. While there could be a number of reasons, it's likely that she believes Carol abandoned her and her mother Maria (whom Carol was quite close to) just when they needed her the most.

It can only be speculated how Carol will patch things up, but it's not unreasonable to believe that Monica only has part of the story. She was among those who disappeared in the Blip, and her mother died roughly halfway through those five years. At any point during then Carol could have returned to see Maria, and (if she did so) that revelation would likely go a long way in mending the broken bridge between her and Monica.

So while fans will definitely get more of what they've come to associate with the budding Captain Marvel franchise in the form of alien cats, star-faring empires, and well-meaning parents, the crux of The Marvels will likely be the lessons they learn from one another. While Carol might be the strongest Avenger, she can't be everywhere at once. Kamala and Monica can help her make peace with that by showing her that she doesn't have to carry the universe on her shoulders.

A new team of Marvel heroes will take to the big screen when The Marvels premieres on July 28, 2023, only in theaters.