Disney Celebrates 16 of MCU's Biggest New Heroes From Multiverse Saga

D23 Expo is about to begin! The three-day convention for all things Disney officially kicks off tomorrow. And of course, it’s not only specifically Disney movies and shows that will have a presence at the event, but also everything the company owns, such as Marvel, Star Wars, and the Avatar franchise.

The large-scale panel for live-action projects will be held on Saturday the 10th and Marvel Studios is expected to make some sizable reveals for its plans ahead with the Multiverse Saga. Could Deadpool 3 officially be announced? Or perhaps more info on Daredevil: Born Again will be given? Or maybe something to do with the Fantastic Four could even be unveiled?

But before jumping into those other, newer characters, a colorful display on the convention floor has been set up that commemorates several different MCU heroes.

D23 Pays Tribute to MCU Heroes

On the show floor of D23, a large banner is on display, featuring images of various characters from across the Marvel Cinematic Universe (via Phase Zero on Twitter).

Take a look at some photos taken of the banner below, which feature a whopping 15 characters from the ever-expanding MCU as it heads into the Multiverse Saga.

Here’s a full look at the entire design, where Thor, Shuri, Loki, Jane Foster, Moon Knight and the all-new Captain America, Sam Wilson can be seen.

Close-up shots show Shang-Chi from his eponymous film, as well as Kate Bishop and Clint Barton from Hawkeye.

Wanda Maximoff aka, the Scarlet Witch looms, while Jennifer Walters strikes a pose, offering a good, clear look at the character’s She-Hulk suit that she has yet to wear in the series.

And finally, Marvels, both Ms. Marvel and Captain Marvel, alongside Hope van Dyne and Scott Lang and the Master of the Mystic Arts himself, Dr. Stephen Strange.

What Could Feige Have in Store for the Multiverse Saga?

As mentioned above, Marvel Studios is part of a presentation on Saturday at D23 that could rival the impact felt at July’s San Diego Comic-Con.

At SDCC, titles and dates were given for the next two Avengers movies and several more dates for upcoming MCU movies and shows for Phase 5 and Phase 6 were given. But they were just dates and the corresponding titles were withheld.

Many are speculating that Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige could take the stage at the event and fill in the rest of Phases 5 and 6 to round out the Multiverse Saga's missing pieces, but this obviously remains to be seen.

But at the very least, hopefully, some new trailers are shown. The current rumor mill suggests that, among other things, the first look at Disney+’s Secret Invasion could potentially be shown.

Whatever the case may be, the panel (which also encompasses Lucasfilm’s forthcoming content) is sure to be a fun experience for those in attendance at D23 and the fans following along at home.