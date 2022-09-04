Deadpool 3: Morena Baccarin Addresses If She'll Return as Vanessa

I'm It's no secret that Ryan Reynolds will be back as his wise-cracking superhero mercenary Wade Wilson in Deadpool 3. However, the question of what the story will be, when it will be released and who will appear in the threequel is still shrouded in secrecy.

Morena Baccarin's character Vanessa, who appeared in both Deadpool movies as the hero's love interest, seems like a logical choice to appear in the sequel. However, the character's fate is left unclear after she was murdered in Deadpool 2, only for Wade to travel back in time and save her, thus changing the timeline.

With Vanessa's return now potentially on the table for Deadpool 3, Baccarin took the opportunity to address the possibility of whether she'll be back for more.

Morena Baccarin on Vanessa's Possible Return

The Direct attended a panel at DragonCon Atlanta on Saturday, September 4 during which Morena Baccarin spoke about her possible return as Vanessa in Deadpool 3.

When asked by a fan whether Deadpool's changing of the timeline could equate to a role for her character in the third film, Baccarin deflected, saying that she has "no idea," but she said that "it'd be great" to see Vanessa return:

You know, from your lips to God's ears, I have no idea. They're writing the script right now. I'm usually the last to find out anything. I'm not even... I wish I had information I could give you but I really don't. But it'd be great.

The actress revealed that Vanessa was originally intended to die in Deadpool 2 but after initial screenings, they "changed it to include this timeline thing" which she said was a "good sign" for her character's future:

"I think when we shot the second film, I would just die. And then after they screened it a few times they actually changed it to include this timeline thing so I think that's a good sign that the fans want to see her again. Whether or not it happens, it's not up to me."

Will Vanessa be in Deadpool 3?

While Deadpool 3 has been in development for some time now it is still, as Baccarin mentions, in the early stages. The script is currently being written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick with Shawn Levy attached to direct.

Ryan Reynolds has also been spotted training for the film, indicating things are moving forward quickly on the threequel. Given this information, it shouldn't be long before more cast for the film is confirmed.

The door is certainly open for Vanessa to return in Deadpool 3 seeing as Wade went to extreme lengths to save her in the post-credits sequence. Some other characters, like Zazie Beetz's Domino or Brianna Hildebrand's Negasonic Teenage Warhead, also have the potential to appear seeing as they were some of the few characters to survive the events of Deadpool 2.

This will also be the first Deadpool film to be released since Disney acquired Fox Studios, effectively bringing the Marvel character back under the MCU umbrella. More Marvel announcements are imminent at D23 next week, and hopefully, some Deadpool 3 news is among them.