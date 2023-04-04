Deadpool 3: Morena Baccarin In Talks to Return, But It May 'Not Work Out,' Says Star

As new casting announcements become official for Marvel Studios' Deadpool 3, Vanessa actress Morena Baccarin revealed where she stands on making her MCU debut.

Baccarin’s inclusion in Deadpool 3 has been something of a wild topic since the movie was first confirmed, particularly with multiple other cast members confirmed to return in the last few weeks.

Before the threequel was even confirmed for production, Baccarin shared that leading man Ryan Reynolds was hiding details about the story from her, even though she persistently asked him for the scoop.

But in her most recent conversation about Deadpool 3 in September 2022, the actress wasn't sure if she was in line for a return but said that "it'd be great" to complete her run in the trilogy alongside Reynolds.

Morena Baccarin Addresses Deadpool 3 Return

Morena Baccarin

Speaking on the Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum podcast, Deadpool and Deadpool 2 star Morena Baccarin updated fans on the status of returning to play her role as Vanessa in Marvel Studios' Deadpool 3.

When asked about the movie, she explained that she had to be "very diplomatic about what [she says] here," explaining that Marvel has called her about reprising her role:

Rosenbaum: “What’s up with 'Deadpool 3?' Fans want to know. Anything… any scoop?” Baccarin: “Yeah, what is up with 'Deadpool 3? That’s a really good question. I have to be very diplomatic about what I say here. I’d like to be in it. They have called me about being in it."

Baccarin noted, however, that the two parties are still working on an agreement, although she's unsure if it will work out:

"Right now, we have not agreed on terms, and everybody’s trying their best, and doing their best. It may or may not work out. I don’t know.”

Agreeing with Rosenbaum about being "an integral part" of these movies, she shared her feelings that Marvel and Disney are looking to make this threequel "much more about Wolverine and Deadpool," with Hugh Jackman reprising his role as the famous mutant:

Rosenbaum: “Alright, but you’re an integral part of that series…” Baccarin: “I’d like to think so. I do think that this movie, since the acquirement of this Deadpool universe by Marvel/Disney… that merger that happened, I do feel like they’re trying to reinvent it a little bit. I think this movie is going to be much more about Wolverine and Deadpool…”

To close, Baccarin made it clear that she understands how big Jackman's role is in the movie, teasing how good he will be in his MCU debut:

Rosenbaum: “And that’s known, right? That’s not a secret.” Baccarin: “Yeah, yeah, that’s known. Yeah, I mean, Hugh’s going to be a huge part of it. I’m sure he’ll be great.”

Will Morena Baccarin Be In Deadpool 3?

Even though this quote doesn't set anything in stone for Vanessa being in Deadpool 3, it at least opens the possibility with Morena Baccarin having spoken with Marvel Studios about the opportunity.

Storywise, thanks to the Multiverse being in play, Vanessa could easily be brought back from the dead after being unceremoniously killed off early in Deadpool 2. She may even be back already thanks to Wade Wilson's time-jumping spree in the post-credits scenes that changed the course of history.

But now, with Deadpool 3 being fully integrated into the MCU and bringing along not only Wolverine but reportedly characters from Loki as well, the question turns to how much room the story actually has for Vanessa.

More than anything else, Baccarin confirmed once again that this movie will largely focus on the relationship between Deadpool and Wolverine, which fans have wanted to see on the big screen for more than a decade.

And while Baccarin still isn't sure about whether an appearance in Deadpool 3 will work out, even with filming quickly approaching, the fact that it's on the table should at least be exciting for the MCU fandom.

Deadpool 3 will debut in theaters on November 8, 2024.