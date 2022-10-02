Deadpool 3 Cast: Every Marvel Character Expected to Appear

Deadpool 3 has already become one of Marvel Studios' most unique new outings, bringing one of the first official newcomers formerly held at 20th Century Fox into the MCU. And now, thanks to an unexpected announcement straight from Wade Wilson, aka Ryan Reynolds, the cast for his third Deadpool film has become one of the hottest topics across the MCU fandom.

On top of the confirmation that Deadpool 3 will debut in theaters in just under two years, Reynolds hilariously confirmed that Hugh Jackman will have a glorious opportunity to play Wolverine at least once in the MCU. The two will team up for a second time after first doing so in 2009's X-Men Origins: Wolverine, but this time, it will be in the same universe as Earth and the Multiverse's Mightiest Heroes.

Now that Deadpool 3 has a release date and a couple of all-star cast members, the questions turn to who will fill out the rest of the cast.

There are now more potential answers to that question than ever before with the presence of characters from the first two Deadpool movies and the MCU alike. And now that those crossover ideas can become a reality, this threequel's cast will be something fans debate over as the months pass by.

Without further ado, here are nine characters that could possibly be part of the cast of Marvel Studios' Deadpool 3.

Deadpool - Ryan Reynolds

Marvel

Deadpool 3 can't be a Deadpool movie without Ryan Reynolds' titular anti-hero, with Reynolds being front and center promoting this new outing as Wade Wilson finally gets to join the MCU. No matter who else is confirmed for inclusion in this new outing, Wade will take every bit of the spotlight as he jumps into a world with some of his favorite cohorts from Marvel lore.

The first story details have teased something of a "fish-out-of-water" story for Wade, taking his transition from the Fox movies to the MCU quite literally as he finds out what it's like to be in a world that includes the Avengers. While the plot is still being developed, Reynolds is in for his biggest Deadpool movie ever, with boundless opportunities for more hilarity and character development ahead.

Status: Title Character, Sure Thing

Wolverine - Hugh Jackman

Marvel

After an incredible nine appearances in Fox's X-Men franchise from 2000 to 2017, Hugh Jackman will get his chance at MCU glory in 2024. He'll set the record for longest superhero career ever, surpassing Patrick Stewart's 22-year run as Professor X, as he and Reynolds finally get the buddy movie that fans have imagined since the Disney/Fox merger became official.

The big question, as mentioned by Reynolds and Jackman in a second new promo video, is how exactly Logan will be alive for Deadpool 3 after his epic death in 2017's Logan. Thankfully, with Deadpool's ability to move effortlessly through time, space, and likely the Multiverse, he'll find a fun and entertaining way to deliver James Howlett to the MCU in a way that is sure to fire up fans of all levels.

Status: Announced in Official Video, Sure Thing

Vanessa - Morena Baccarin

Marvel

Similarly to the way Wolverine met his end in 2017's Logan, Morena Baccarin's Vanessa met that same fate during the early moments of 2018's Deadpool 2. But considering Deadpool's trip back in time to save her life and change the course of history in the movie's post-credits scenes, there's a chance that this could happen in the MCU and bring the love of Wade's life back for more.

According to Baccarin herself via multiple interviews, she's still in the dark on whether Vanessa will actually come back for Deadpool 3. But she's at least open to the possibility of joining the MCU, which many fans would love to see after Vanessa's relationship with Wade blossomed so beautifully.

Status: Possible, but Unconfirmed

X-23 - Dafne Keen

Marvel

The last time fans saw Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, he had adopted Dafne Keen's Laura in Logan, who wound up being revealed as the Wolverine-inspired experiment X-23. The two built an incredible relationship in that movie before Logan's death, and with that only lasting for one movie, fans would certainly love seeing Keen develop X-23 further in the future.

Keen has expressed interest in returning to the role, which she first delivered five years ago, and she could now take on a slightly older and more developed version of X-23 as she approaches her late teen years when Deadpool 3 arrives. Now that Jackman is confirmed to ride shotgun in Deadpool's MCU debut, bringing the young Laura along for the ride would certainly add a new dynamic to her relationship with her adoptive mutant father.

Status: Possible, but Unconfirmed

Blind Al - Leslie Uggams

Marvel

In the first two Deadpool movies, Wade Wilson revealed that he lived with an old blind Black woman named Al, who he even pointed out during his iconic "fourth-wall break inside a fourth-wall break" from 2016's Deadpool. Considering how she helped to arm Deadpool for his battle against Ed Skrein's Francis and how she wasn't afraid to point a gun at Josh Brolin's Cable, Althea seems to be a key part of Team Deadpool.

Thankfully, Uggams became the first cast member officially confirmed for Deadpool 3 after Reynolds, as the starring actor shared the information with her in a fun Twitter exchange. Now, she'll have the chance to show her snark in a movie with Wolverine and the MCU's finest, which can only bring some hilarious new interactions under the Marvel Studios umbrella.

Status: Announced by Starring Actor, Sure Thing

Domino - Zazie Beetz

Marvel

In Deadpool 2, Wade Wilson wound up bringing the luck-infused Domino onto his X-Force team, with Zazie Beetz playing the role and earning praise for her portrayal. If that luck follows Beetz into the real world, there's a chance that she could play the role again in Deadpool 3.

This one could be a tougher pick, even though Beetz has certainly expressed interest and even hope to return to her role, with her upcoming return in DC's Joker: Folie a Deux coming only a month after Deadpool 3 in 2024. But having a hero that lucky in the MCU could only help out the Merc with a Mouth, leading fans to hope for both projects to work out for Beetz.

Status: Likely, but Not Confirmed

Colossus - Stefan Kapicic

Marvel

Deadpool and Deadpool 2 brought a new take on Colossus into Fox's X-Men universe as he tried to lead the X-Men and get Wade Wilson to join the team in order to deter him from his usual Deadpool-san antics. Now, with an entirely new universe to explore and wreak havoc in with the MCU, the silver-plated mutant will be needed more than ever to keep the damages to a minimum, even though that won't happen.

Thankfully, actor Stefan Kapicic has given multiple indications that he'll be back on board for Deadpool 3, most recently hinting that he's already been cast in the threequel at Wales Comic-Con as he revealed that the movie films next year. Fans can only imagine how hilarious Colossus will get to be now that he's cursing and fighting dirty after Deadpool 2, especially with so many new character interactions now possible.

Status: Likely, but Not Confirmed

Dopinder - Karan Soni

Marvel

It's hard to imagine where Deadpool would be without his lovable taxi driver, Karan Soni's Dopinder, who played a pivotal role in both of Ryan Reynolds' first two movies. Building up his skills and his courage and getting to the point where he drove his taxi into Eddie Marsan's headmaster and brutally murdered the villain.

As far as a return in Deadpool 3, Soni revealed just over a year ago that he knew nothing about his role in the movie, although his contract with Fox was for four movies. However, he said he's excited to see where Deadpool can go in future movies, expressing his anticipation to see how the story continues with Wade Wilson now joining the MCU.

Status: Likely, but Not Confirmed

Thor - Chris Hemsworth

Marvel Studios

Now that Deadpool has the opportunity to continue his journey in the same universe as the Avengers, it's only natural that fans are already imagining which existing MCU stars Ryan Reynolds will meet first. And after Reynolds teamed up with Taika Waititi's Korg in an ad for Free Guy, the biggest name that's come up in MCU discussions is Chris Hemsworth's Thor.

Not only have Deadpool 3 writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick teased the idea of the God of Thunder joining the adventure, but Hemsworth himself even joked about teaming up with Reynolds to try to set a record for the longest Marvel career. While Hugh Jackman will keep that record due to his own confirmed appearance in the threequel, the thought of Thor and Deadpool joining forces would certainly turn heads all across the MCU fandom.

Status - Who Knows?

Who Will Show Up in Deadpool 3?

The Direct

Marvel Studios has a golden opportunity ahead for Deadpool 3, with the chance to have Ryan Reynolds' antihero interact with characters he's only previously known through fourth-wall breaks.

This is a character that's mentioned Bucky Barnes' Winter Soldier Arm, delivered food from Feige's Pizza, and called Josh Brolin's Cable "Thanos," and that's not even the start of his jokes centered on the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fans can only imagine what he'll do once he crosses the Multiversal border between the Fox movies and the Disney-produced MCU.

Thankfully, he'll have an incredible travel buddy with Hugh Jackman's Wolverine in one final go for the iconic Australian actor, giving fans a team-up effort that many had only dreamed of in the past. Only time will tell how much crazier this threequel will get moving forward.

Deadpool 3 will premiere in theaters on September 6, 2024.