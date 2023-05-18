Deadpool 3 Will Bring Back These 5 X-Men Heroes (Report)

The running total now sits at five when it comes to X-Men heroes that Deadpool 3 will bring back for the upcoming MCU threequel.

Deadpool's return to the big screen is an exciting one, as the character falls under the Marvel Studios banner for the first time in his cinematic tenure.

The film marks the first R-rated film to enter Marvel's PG-13 universe, with all the tenants of a Deadpool film making a return, albeit now with the ability to poke fun at the biggest super-powered universe in Hollywood.

More Returning X-Men Heroes Coming in Deadpool 3

According to a new report from Deadline, two more familiar faces from Fox's X-Men/Deadpool franchise will return for Deadpool 3. This brings the tally of returning X-Men characters up to five for the bad-mouthed blockbuster.

Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand)

After appearing in both previous Deadpool films, Deadline revealed that Brianna Hildebrand has closed a deal to bring her Negasonic Teenage Warhead back to the big screen for Deadpool 3.

The angsty teenage mutant was last seen helping Deadpool repair Cable's time travel machine (a device that will be key to Deadpool 3) in Deadpool 2, alongside her newly-introduced girlfriend Yukio.

Yukio (Shioli Kutsuna)

The other name listed in Deadline's most recent reporting was the aforementioned Yukio (played by Shioli Kutsuna).

The bubbly mutant ninja captured the hearts of fans back in Deadpool 2, coming into the fray as Negasonic Teenage Warhead's girlfriend. Yukio will be back for Deadpool 3, but it remains to be seen if she is still in a relationship with her X-Men teammate.

Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds)

Of course, Ryan Reynolds' titular merc with a mouth will be back for Deadpool 3. This time though he will get to have a bit of extra fun, as the threequel marks the character's first time working within the walls of the MCU.

After confidently killing baddies in the Fox universe, Deadpool 3 will serve as a bit of a "fish-out-of-water" story for Wade Wilson, as he traverses the Multiverse alongside Hugh Jackman's stoic Wolverine.

Wolverine (Hugh Jackman)

After appearing in what many believed to be his final go round the X-Men racetrack in Logan, Hugh Jackman will return in Deadpool 3 as Wolverine.

On donning the claws yet again as his iconic mutant, Jackman has said he thought "that Logan was going to be [his] last [movie]," but after seeing the first Deadpool, he knew appearing in one of these movies was something he "really [wanted] to do."

Colossus (Stefan Kapicic)

Another familiar face recently confirmed to appear in the upcoming threequel is the thick-as-rock Colossus (played by Stefan Kapicic).

Kapicic has popped up in both Deadpool and Deadpool 2, playing a hilarious version of the iconic X-Men hero, and serving as Deadpool's closest connection to the beloved team of Marvel mutants.

Who is Missing From Deadpool 3?

For fans of the Deadpool franchise, it will be exciting to see another couple of familiar heroes making the jump into the MCU alongside the Merc with a Mouth, but there are still a number of names that remain a question mark when it comes to the upcoming threequel.

The biggest example of this is Josh Brolin's Cable (who was a major part of Deadpool 2). With word that Deadpool 3 will follow Deadpool and co. using "Cable's time travel machine to save Wolverine before his death," one would expect Brolin's X-Men character to appear.

Plus, having the actor reprise his role would open up all sorts of comedic opportunities, with Brolin having previously played the Marvel villain Thanos in the MCU.

Another batch of characters that have been teased but not yet confirmed for the super-powered blockbuster is the members of the X-Force (seen in Deadpool 2). Ryan Reynolds recently tweeted, “X-Force will live forever!” along with a picture of his Marvel anti-hero, Zazie Beetz's Domino, and Terry Crews' Bedlam.

So, do not be surprised if some of those X-Force team members are confirmed to return in Deadpool 3.

Deadpool 3 is set to hit theaters on November 8, 2024.