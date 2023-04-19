Did Ryan Reynolds Just Spoil Deadpool 3’s X-Men Team?

A new tweet from Deadpool 3 star Ryan Reynolds might have spoiled the return of an iconic team.

Ryan Reynolds Spoils Deadpool Team?

Deadpool 3 star Ryan Reynolds might have spoiled the return of a key team in his upcoming MCU debut.

Reynolds’ initial tweet showed an image of the X-Force team in Deadpool 2, with the caption, “X-Force will live forever!”

Confusingly, the actor edited the caption, which now reads “X will live forever!”

It’s unclear what exactly the message means, but it’s hard to ignore the clear reference to the iconic X-Force team.

Ryan Reynolds

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.