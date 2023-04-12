Deadpool 3 Just Cast Another Major X-Men Hero

Deadpool 3 just added two more returning characters, including a major Fox X-Men hero.

Deadpool 3 Brings Back Key Characters

An exclusive report from Deadline revealed two stars from the first two Deadpool movies will now be reprising their roles in the MCU for Deadpool 3.

Stefan Kapicic will return as the major X-Men hero Colossus while Morena Baccarin makes a comeback as Wade Wilson's fiancée Vanessa.

Kapicic's Colossus marks the second Fox X-Men character to be confirmed for the threequel after Hugh Jackman's Wolverine.

20th Century Fox

Baccarin commented on her potential Deadpool return just weeks ago claiming that, although there were talks about the possibility, it "may or may not work out," but clearly a deal with Marvel Studios has since been reached.

Vanessa's death at the hand of a criminal was at the center of Deadpool 2, although the Merc with the Mouth later used Cable's time travel device to return to the past and save her.

20th Century Fox

The pair joins the already-confirmed returning Deadpool characters of Karan Soni's Dopinder and Leslie Uggams’ Blind Al.

This story is developing. Check back for updates!