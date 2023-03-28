HBO’s Succession Star Joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Matthew Macfadyen from HBO's Succession is set to join the growing cast of Deadpool 3 in the MCU.

Succession Star Joins Deadpool 3

HBO

According to an exclusive report from Deadline, Succession's Matthew Macfadyen has been cast in the Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman-starring Deadpool 3.

The Direct’s sources have heard that Macfadyen will be playing a major role with comedic elements alongside Reynolds and Jackman.

Disney and Marvel Studios have not confirmed Macfayden's casting.

This comes as Macfadyen closes out his four-season run as Tom Wambsgans, the husband of Shiv Roy, played by Sarah Snook.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!