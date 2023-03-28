HBO’s Succession Star Joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Matthew Macfadyen, Avengers Endgame poster
By Klein Felt Posted:

Matthew Macfadyen from HBO's Succession is set to join the growing cast of Deadpool 3 in the MCU

Succession Star Joins Deadpool 3

Succession HBO
HBO

According to an exclusive report from Deadline, Succession's Matthew Macfadyen has been cast in the Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman-starring Deadpool 3

The Direct’s sources have heard that Macfadyen will be playing a major role with comedic elements alongside Reynolds and Jackman. 

Disney and Marvel Studios have not confirmed Macfayden's casting.

This comes as Macfadyen closes out his four-season run as Tom Wambsgans, the husband of Shiv Roy, played by Sarah Snook. 

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!

LATEST NEWS

First Look at Hulk Actress’ MCU Return After 15 Years
Chris Pratt Breaks Silence on Potential DC Superhero Role With James Gunn
New Captain America 4 Set Photos Tease Major Character Death
The Mandalorian Season 3 Poster Teases Boba Fett’s Return

TRENDING

Florence Pugh Gets Honest About Not Working With Scarlett Johansson in the MCU Anymore
Avengers 5 Lead Actor Receives Backlash Following Arrest
Daredevil Actress Breaks Silence on Her Recasting for MCU Reboot
Jonathan Majors Called 911 Over Girlfriend Concerns Prior to Arrest (Report)
Marvel Studios Exec Responds to Concerns About Kang's Limited MCU Role
Tags: Deadpool 3 /