Succession Season 4 Cast: Every Actor & Character Confirmed to Appear

HBO's hit series Succession is fast approaching its fourth season, bringing into play both new and returning cast members.

Succession has become one of HBO's most successful TV shows in recent memory. The series, which follows the family behind a fictional media empire, picked up multiple award nominations for its cast and has won Outstanding Drama Series at the Emmy awards twice.

The upcoming season will likely deal with the fallout of Logan Roy's decision to sell his media company in Season 3. It was recently confirmed that Succession Season 4 would be the end of the series, and it appears the HBO show will be going out with a bang as many beloved cast members are set to return.

Succession Season 4 Cast and Character List

1.) Jeremy Strong - Kendall Roy

HBO

Jeremy Strong stars as Logan Roy's second son, Kendall, in Succession Season 4.

Kendall has seen his allegiances shift a few times throughout the show, but in Season 3, he waged war against his father in a public legal battle, which was eventually dropped due to his poor testimony before the Department of Justice.

By the end of Season 3, Kendall had dropped the lawsuit against Waystar Royco and confided in his siblings about the fatal car accident he was responsible for during the first season.

2.) Brian Cox - Logan Roy

HBO

The man everyone is fighting to succeed is Logan Roy, the founder of the family media empire Waystar RoyCo, who is played by Brian Cox.

The question of who Logan will choose as the next CEO is the question on everyone's minds, but after the events of Season 3, it seems like none of his family members are in the running. Instead, Logan agreed to sell his company to Lukas Matsson and renegotiated his divorce settlement in order to wrest veto power away from his children.

3.) Kieran Culkin - Roman Roy

HBO

Another regular Succession cast member, Kieran Culkin returns as Logan's youngest son, Roman Roy.

Often seen as the errant, comic relief of the family, Roman has stayed loyal to his father throughout the series. However, he received some backlash after striking up a secret relationship with Logan's confidante Gerri. Logan still may have some use for Romulus yet, with the Season 4 trailer teasing that Roman may need to help his father with keeping a handle on Lukas Matsson.

Not to be confused with his siblings, Kieran Culkin is best known for his work in films like Edgar Wright's Scott Pilgrim vs The World.

4.) Sarah Snook - Siobhan 'Shiv' Roy

HBO

Sarah Snook plays Shiv Roy, Logan's youngest child and only daughter. She was initially disinterested in working for Waystar, but by the end of Season 3, she is fighting just as hard as her siblings to run the company.

Early on in the series, Shiv married Tom Wambsgans, but their relationship has seen its share of turmoil after she proposed they have an open marriage.

5.) Matthew Macfadyen - Tom Wambsgans

HBO

Tom Wambsgans is Shiv's husband and the Chair of Global news at ATN.

Tom is constantly overlooked in the family and desperate to prove himself to Logan, which he did at the end of the last season by alerting his father-in-law to the fact that his children were going to veto his plans.

Matthew Macfadyen, who is known for roles in Pride & Prejudice and Ripper Street, will reprise his role as Tom in Succession Season 4.

6.) Nicholas Braun - Greg Hirsch

HBO

Greg, played by Nicholas Braun, is Logan's awkward great-nephew who is constantly trying to exhibit the same survival instinct as his family members to stay relevant.

In Season 3, Greg spent most of his time on Kendall's side of the legal battle but eventually sided with Tom after he offered him a higher position at Waystar.

7.) J. Smith Cameron - Gerri Kellman

HBO

J. Smith Cameron plays Gerri Kellman, Logan's long-term general counsel member and eventually acting CEO of Waystar RoyCo. Gerri and Roman began a secret casual relationship, but she eventually put an end to it.

8.) Alexander Skarsgärd - Lukas Matsson

HBO

Alexander Skarsgärd, known for his roles in True Blood and Big Little Lies, will return as Lukas Matsson in Succession season 4.

Matsson was introduced as the Swedish tech mogul behind GoJo, who Logan does a deal with at the end of the season to acquire Waystar Royco.

9.) Alan Ruck - Connor Roy

HBO

Another returning Succession character is Connor Roy, Logan's eldest from his first marriage, who is played by Ferris Bueller star Alan Ruck. After a failed attempt at politics, Connor returns to the family business and was last seen proposing to his girlfriend Willa.

10.) Justine Lupe - Willa Ferreyra

HBO

Connor's aforementioned girlfriend Willa is played by Justine Lupe (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel). Willa is significantly younger than Connor and was initially paid to act as his girlfriend but stuck around after Connor promised to fund her creative endeavors.

11.) Zoe Winters - Kerry

HBO

Zoe Winters has played Kerry in Succession Seasons 2 and 3 and will return for the final season. Kerry is Logan's secretary, but it appears their relationship might be more than just strictly professional.

12.) Arian Moayed - Stewy Hosseini

HBO

Spider-Man: No Way Home star Arian Moayed plays Stewy, a board member who has often sided with Kendall in his attempts to seize power from Logan. Stewy has a partnership with Sandi Furness, who invested in his private equity fund.

13.) Hope Davis - Sandi Furness

HBO

Sandi is the daughter of Sandy Furness, who negotiates on behalf of her father after he becomes ill. Sandi is allied with Stewy in the proxy battle against Logan.

14.) Peter Friedman - Frank Vernon

HBO

Another long-serving member of Waystar RoyCo is Frank Vernon. Frank is the COO of the company and a friend and confidant to Logan. He is played by Peter Friedman.

15.) David Rasche - Karl Muller

HBO

Similar to Frank, Karl has been serving at Waystar for decades and is one of Logan's trusted associates. Karl is the company's Chief Financial Officer and is played by actor David Rashe in Seasons 1-4.

16.) Fisher Stevens - Hugo Baker

HBO

Rounding out the officials at Waystar is Hugo Baker, played by Fisher Stevens. The senior communications exec is responsible for keeping the company clean in the public eye and was the one who helped cover up the cruise ship scandal.

17.) Natalie Gold - Rava Roy

HBO

Natalie Gold (The Walking Dead: World Beyond) has appeared sporadically in Succession as Rava Roy, Kendall's wife and the mother of his children who divorced him early on in the series.

18.) Dagmara Domińczyk - Karolina Novotney

HBO

There's no doubt that Karolina, played by Dagmara Dominczyk, would have a nightmare of a job as the head of publicity at Waystar Royco, who is constantly attempting to clean up the messes of the Roy family.

19.) Hiam Abbass - Marcia Roy

HBO

Logan's third wife Marcia Roy is played by Hiam Abbass. Initially, Marcia was extremely loyal to her husband, but they grew apart after he became close with rival CEO Rhea Jarrell. She makes a number of demands in order to keep up appearances in their marriage.

20.) Justin Kirk - Jeryd Mencken

HBO

It appears the Roy family is still involved with politics in Succession Season 4 with far-right Congressman Jeryd Mencken set to appear. Justin Kirk plays Mencken, who fans may recognize from his time on Weeds.

21.) Caitlin Fitzgerald - Tabitha Hayes

HBO

Tabitha Hayes was first introduced in Succession Seasons 1 and 2 as Roman's girlfriend. She was absent in Season 3, so it remains to be seen how she's roped into the events of the final episodes.

Tabitha is played by Caitlin Fitzgerald who is known for her roles in UnReal and Station Eleven.

22.) Cherry Jones - Nan Pierce

HBO

In a female mirror to Logan, Nan Pierce is the majority owner of Pierce Global Media and the head of her own wayward family. Logan attempted to convince Nan to sell him PGM, but she backed out of the deal.

Nan is played by Cherry Jones who is known for her successful Broadway career as well as her roles in titles like The Handmaid's Tale and Defending Jacob.

23.) Juliana Canfield - Jess Jordan

HBO

Juliana Canfield has been a constant presence in all seasons of Succession as Kendall Roy's loyal assistant, Jess.

New Succession Cast Members

So far, there are over 20 actors reprising their roles in Succession Season 4, but there will be a few new faces as well.

Joining the Succession cast are Annabeth Gish (The X-Files), Adam Godley (The Umbrella Academy), Eili Harboe (Thelma), and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson (Vikings: Valhalla), however, details on their characters remain under wraps for now.

Viewers will find out more when Succession Season 4 premieres on HBO on Sunday, March 26.