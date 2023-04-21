Brian Cox Gets Cast In First Role After Succession Exit

After a memorable stint as Logan Roy in HBO's Succession, Brian Cox landed his next exciting movie role.

Succession revolves around the mystery of who will take over Waystar Royco after Logan Roy's exit. Throughout the show's four-season run, Brian Cox's character's declining health has been at the forefront.

However, Logan ultimately met his demise at the end of Succession Season 4, Episode 3, abruptly dying due to cardiac arrest on a plane to Sweden.

What Is Brian Cox's Next Role After Succession?

HBO

Per Deadline, Brian Cox landed a role in Paramount+'s Little Wing, a coming-of-age movie from Awesomeness. The actor will be joined by Kelly Reilly (Yellowstone), Brooklynn Prince (Cocaine Bear), and Che Tafari (Me Time).

Little Wing is directed by DGA Award nominee Dean Israelite (Are You Afraid of the Dark?) with a script written by Oscar nominee John Gatins (Flight).

The film is currently in production in Oregon. The movie is inspired by the New Yorker article of the same name by Susan Orlean.

The story revolves around a 13-year-old girl named Kaitlyn who is drawn into the world of pigeon racing while reeling from her parent's divorce and the pending loss of her home.

Cox portrays Jaan, a pigeon racer, with Prince playing Kaitlyn and Reilly as her mom, Maddie. Meanwhile, Tafari is Adam, a classmate and friend of Kaitlyn.

While the actor is set to appear in a number of projects before this movie, this marks the first role that Cox has been cast in since his HBO Succession tenure ended in Season 4.

The aforementioned projects that Cox is already involved in are The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, The Electric State, and The Parenting.

Aside from Succession, Cox's notable film credits include The Bourne Identity, The Ring, Zodiac, and The Escapist.

Is Brian Cox Really Done With Succession?

While Brian Cox's Logan Roy clearly met his demise in the third episode of Succession Season 4, the actor confirmed in an interview with Vulture that he filmed flashback scenes this season, indicating that fans will see him again at some point:

"I do pop back and I have a couple scenes later on, which is flashback stuff. But I didn’t really see the cast very much. I suppose the last big thing we did together was a retake of the karaoke."

Since Logan's death was abrupt in Season 4, it's unfortunate that it didn't somehow resolve his relationship with his kids. However, Brian Cox's confirmation that there will be flashbacks could hint that a certain sense of closure will be felt by fans.

The next episode of Succession Season 4 is set to air on HBO Sunday, April 23 at 9 p.m. ET.