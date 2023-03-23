Deadpool 3 Reportedly Includes These Loki Actors (Rumor)

Marvel Studios' Deadpool 3 is now rumored to feature a couple of key characters from the MCU's Loki series on Disney+.

Outside of Deadpool 3 bringing Hugh Jackman back for one final run as Wolverine, the highly-anticipated threequel is building up an impressive cast list, not including the Adamantium-adorned veteran mutant.

Casting for this new movie has been sporadic over the last few months, first kicking off in March 2022 when Reynolds confirmed that Leslie Uggams’ Blind Al would come back from the first Deadpool films.

The Crown's Emma Corrin also landed a role as the threequel's undisclosed villain, and with the film taking place within the MCU, there are plenty of Marvel Studios mainstays that could interact with Wade Wilson as well.

Loki Characters Reportedly Joining Deadpool 3

Insider Jeff Snider joined John Rocha's The Hot Mic podcast, revealing that Owen Wilson's Mobius and Tara Strong's Miss Minutes are set to appear in the MCU's Deadpool 3.

Sneider explained that this movie will feature "Deadpool taking on the TVA," leading to Wilson and Strong's inclusion in the cast:

"This is the rumor on the street that 'Deadpool 3' is Deadpool taking on the TVA. And so, as a result, with 'Deadpool 3,' I hear Owen Wilson’s Agent Mobius and Tara Strong’s Miss Minutes will be in 'Deadpool 3…'"

This comes after a rumor from Daniel Richtman noted that Wilson would play a big role in Deadpool 3, which was said to bring the Time Variance Authority into play for the first time since Loki.

While Sneider didn't know if Tom Hiddleston's Loki would be in the movie, he noted how Wilson and Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy go back to their days working on the Night at the Museum movies together:

Rocha: "Wow. But, no Loki?" Sneider: "Don’t know if Loki’s in 'Deadpool 3' but I’ve heard that Owen Wilson and Tara Strong are going to be in 'Deadpool 3.' And if you think about Shawn Levy and Owen Wilson go back a ways. They did the 'Night at the Museum' movies together. So it wouldn’t shock me if Shawn Levy got his old pal Owen Wilson in this movie as Agent Mobius."

Loki and Deadpool's MCU Stories Colliding

This report gives more of a foundation for Mobius and Miss Minutes' inclusion in this movie, indicating just how big a role the TVA has as Deadpool crosses over into the MCU.

With the threequel also rumored to be the first MCU movie that truly tackles the concept of the Multiverse, it only makes sense that the organization that looks over all of space and time will be at the forefront.

Seeing Mobius and Miss Minutes interacting with Deadpool will up the comedy factor, taking the antics that they delivered in Loki to a whole new level in this R-rated setting.

Now, the big questions that remain revolve around who else will join this massively stacked cast for Deadpool 3.

Writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick already looked at possibilities like Chris Hemsworth's Thor, and with this likely being the final movie of Phase 5, dozens of other heroes and villains could join that list as well.

Deadpool 3 will arrive in theaters on November 8, 2024.