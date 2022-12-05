Deadpool 3 Reportedly Brings Back Loki's TVA In Big Way

Rumors have once again teased that Deadpool 3 will feature an important part of Disney+'s Loki show - the Time Variance Authority (TVA).

The TVA was introduced in Loki as the bureaucratic organization that watched over every timeline in the Multiverse, although the group encountered an unexpected round of chaos thanks to a Kang the Conqueror Variant at the end of Season 1. The group will play a key role once again in Season 2 when the show returns in Summer 2023, although their first big-screen MCU appearance is also rumored to be in the works.

This return is rumored to come in 2024's Deadpool 3, a movie that will put Ryan Reynolds' antihero in a fish-out-of-water story, traversing through time and space alongside his best buddy, Wolverine. Even considering the troubles going on at the TVA, this is sure to capture the group's attention with the time-travel shenanigans that will play a key role in this story.

Now, rumors have come from another source that once again indicates that these two forces of nature are on a collision course in the MCU's first X-Men-centric theatrical title.

Loki's TVA Returns in Deadpool 3

Marvel

The Heavy Spoilers YouTube channel reported a rumor that the Time Variance Authority will play a major role in Marvel Studios' Deadpool 3. The channel also indicated that this will include Owen Wilson's return as Agent Mobius along with Tara Strong's Miss Minutes comeback.

This comes after scooper Daniel Richtman revealed on Patreon that Wilson would play "a big role" in Deadpool 3 following his run alongside Tom Hiddleston in Season 2 of Loki.

A few weeks after that rumor was released, Deadpool 3 star Ryan Reynolds seemed to tease some truth to the rumors thanks to an interaction on Twitter. An account emulating Loki's Miss Minutes tweeted the message "Hey there [Deadpool]... Love, Miss Minutes...," to which Reynolds responded from his personal account with "Hello, Miss Minutes."

How Important Is the TVA to Deadpool 3?

While Deadpool 3 is still nearly two years away from its debut, having the TVA be so involved in the story sets up a wild ride for Wade Wilson in his MCU debut. After all, he's going to need to find a way to get to Earth-616 one way or another, and since he has to go through the Multiverse and the "Sacred Timeline," it's almost no surprise that the TVA will find themselves involved with his shenanigans.

The TVA's inclusion could potentially make Deadpool's transition to the MCU a little bit easier for him, although his fourth-wall-breaking abilities might give him an advantage in dealing with them as he makes the Multiversal jump. It's also still unclear how big Owen Wilson and the TVA's role will be with so much to dive into for Deadpool's first MCU movie, but this rumor hints that they'll be important players to watch out for.

Although the rest of the Deadpool 3 cast is still being pulled together, Owen Wilson and the TVA's involvement will add a new layer of depth and intrigue to Ryan Reynolds' long-awaited MCU debut.

Deadpool 3 will debut in theaters on November 8, 2024.