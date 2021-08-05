Ryan Reynolds Wants Disney to Go Wild with MCU's Deadpool

Out of the litany of characters set to make their MCU debuts over the next few years, almost none are building a level of excitement like that of Ryan Reynolds' Merc With A Mouth, more commonly known as Deadpool.

The katana-wielding shar-pei lookalike was one of the most prominent acquisitions for Marvel Studios in the public merger with 20th Century Fox, and he's already a fan favorite due to his comedic nature and Reynolds' passion for the anti-hero. Deadpool was included in fan art and fantasy MCU stories for years, and now, he's become the first formerly Fox-owned character to receive his own solo project.

The currently untitled Deadpool 3 is still a ways away from going into production, only boasting Reynolds as the lead hero and the writers from Bob's Burgers penning the script. While other cast members like Karan Soni's Dopinder and Zazie Beetz's Domino still up in the air for inclusion, fans are wildly curious as to how the MCU will bring Wade Wilson into play.

However that turns out in the future, Reynolds knows exactly how he wants Marvel Studios to approach his lifelong superhero baby.

DEADPOOL GONE WILD

Marvel

Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds spoke with ComicBook.com about how he wants to approach the character now that he's joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

When asked whether the hero should debut in Deadpool 3 or another character's movie, he simply said that both options "are pretty warranted." For Reynolds, as long as the people at Disney and Marvel are open to "doing some pretty wildly divergent or having some wildly divergent uses of Deadpool," he's all in for what comes next:

"I think both are pretty warranted. I think you're always gonna zig when everybody's expecting you to zag when it comes to that character. As long as Disney's open to doing some pretty wildly divergent or having some wildly divergent uses of Deadpool then I dig it, man. I think it's all great."

DEADPOOL ALL DAY ANY WAY

Ryan Reynolds isn't one to be shy about not only his love for Deadpool, but also his joy to have the mutant finally joining the MCU after two successful solo movies with 20th Century Fox.

He's joked around on numerous occasions about what he wants to have happen to the character with teases of his relationship with Spider-Man and even his ties to Hugh Jackman's Wolverine. It's become abundantly clear that he is as big of a fan of MCU Deadpool as anybody currently enjoying Marvel Studios' expansive product.

His first official MCU team-up came recently when he played the role alongside Taika Waitit's Korg for a Free Guy trailer review, sending MCU fans into a frenzy even with something that isn't technically MCU canon...yet. This is only the first of the Merc's MCU appearances, and those few minutes are already pushing hype for his full debut even further.

Right now, it's unclear when or how Ryan Reynolds will make his MCU debut, but he appears to be simply biding his time until it comes to reality. Considering how crazy he wants the character to be when this finally happens, fans should be in for something special when this long-awaited partnership begins.

Deadpool 3 is currently in the early stages of development for Marvel Studios.